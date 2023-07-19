Lindsay Millican has loved doing hair since she was just a child. In fact, she used to invite friends over to her house for sleepovers with the solitary goal of styling their hair and doing their makeup, and then taking photos of her work. Fast forwarding to adulthood, not much has changed.

For the last 10 years, Millican has been doing hair professionally, first in California, where she is from, and then in Texas.

For the last year, she’s been doing hair in Liberty Hill at the salon she owns with business partner, Caitlin Abegglen, called Powder Room Blow Dry Bar and Salon. Millican won Best Hair Colorist and Best Hair Stylist in The Independent’s “Best Of Liberty Hill” balloting.

“I like doing fun and trendy hair,” she said. “I love doing blending and balayage. I like things that are a challenge.”

Though the Powder Room Blow Dry Bar and Salon is just celebrating its one-year anniversary this month, the salon also earned a slew of accolades in The Independent’s “Best Of Liberty Hill” balloting, including Best Hair Salon, Best Blowout, Best Bridal Salon and Best Makeup Salon.

Millican credits these winnings to the diverse group of employees she has working at her salon, adding that many of them just fell into her lap, but have made all the difference in the quality of service the salon offers.

“We have certain people who specialize in specific things, like blowouts, or blonding, or curly hair, or makeup,” she said. “When we first opened, I looked mainly for people who did hair styles, updos and makeup because that was more of our focus when we opened. I knew finding people who could do color wouldn’t be hard since that’s my forte and I know what to look for.”

Millican added that because the salon offers so many services, her employees get the chance to work in a lot of different areas, keeping their jobs interesting from day to day.

“I have people who will do color one or two days a week, and then work at the blow dry bar a couple of days a week,” she said. “Our stylists like working at different stations for a change of pace.”

In addition to everything hair, the salon also offers full makeup services, as well as long wear lashes, which are an artificial lash that lasts five to seven days after application.

“We have both a salon stash of makeup and a wedding kit of makeup that we travel with when we do weddings,” Millican said. “We offer Morphe, Nars and Airbrush cosmetics. The different brands are good because we can do makeup on all skin types and really customize everything for each customer.”

Millican said she and her employees travel frequently to do hair and makeup for weddings, and that branch of the business is growing rapidly. She is actively hiring to accommodate the upcoming wedding season, which is typically during the fall months in Central Texas, but she also has to occasionally use freelance makeup artists to help get the work done.

“We have a lot of wedding venues in the Liberty Hill area, and we are the preferred vendor at Shooting Star Ranch in Liberty Hill,” she said. “Just in the last three days I’ve had 12 inquiries for hair and makeup for weddings, and these are for 10 to 15 people to get their hair and makeup done.”

Millican said initially when Powder Room opened, she and Abegglen weren’t planning on offering such a wide range of services, but she’s glad they’ve continued adding services over the last year.

“We are just different,” she said. “Now we even do men’s cuts and kid’s cuts. We are still the only blow dry bar in Williamson County. We have people come from as far as Killeen and Waco to get blowouts done.”

The Powder Room offers blowouts, deep conditioning treatments, dry styles, updos, braids, hair extensions, smoothing treatments, high glam and soft glow makeup applications, long-wear lashes, hair color and haircuts, and hair and makeup services for weddings and other special events.