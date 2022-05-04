When Scott and Jayme Heider moved to Liberty Hill in 2013, they decided to start a local bible study group out of their home.

The group grew quickly and by the following Easter, they had a group large enough they needed to move elsewhere to hold an Easter service. The Heiders hosted their service at a local restaurant, and to their surprise, had approximately 180 people show up.

After that, people asked the Heiders what the plan was for the following Sunday—but they didn’t have one.

“It was totally unexpected,” he said. “But that’s been most of our experience with The Grove—totally unexpected. There have been a lot of things we didn’t plan, but God did.”

The Heiders fasted and prayed for several weeks, and eventually decided to plant a church in Liberty Hill. That summer, The Grove launched. Fast forward to today, and The Grove won the 2022 Best Church and Best Church for Youth Programs and Scott Heider won the 2022 award for Best Pastor, as voted on by readers of The Independent.

When the church started in 2014, it began at the Sendero Event Center—now the building where Rockpointe Church is located—and about six months later, it moved to the church on Loop 332 where One Chapel is currently located.

“Around that time, we had gotten word there was a development that was going to build a whole bunch of homes, and the developer said they wanted a church on the property,” Scott Heider said, adding that the development was Santa Rita Ranch. “They had an interest meeting and a whole bunch of churches showed up, including some really well-known ones in Austin that came with plans and money. We didn’t come with any of that. We just happened to be the only church there from Liberty Hill.”

The developers of Santa Rita, Ed and Elizabeth Horne, wanted a local church to be part of their community.

“Elizabeth Horne is from Liberty Hill—she grew up right in this area, and they were like, ‘You need to do this,’” Scott Heider said. “I turned them down a few times, and through that time we cemented a great relationship. They offered to donate a portion of the cost to build a church, and then we’d pay for a portion, but we couldn’t afford it back then.”

A short time later, in 2018, Scott Heider decided to bring the proposition in front of his congregation. He told his members that if the church could pay cash for their portion of the project, they’d move forward with their own building.

“Within eight months we had raised enough money from donations inside the church, and that started the journey,” he said.

The Heiders began working on plans for the new building, now located on Ronald Reagan Boulevard next to Divine Savior Academy, and decided to build it bigger than was needed so the congregation could grow into it.

Meanwhile, their church had outgrown the building it was in, and The Grove needed to move again. This time, they moved to what is now Liberty Hill Middle School and continued to grow quickly.

As construction on the church’s new building went underway, a lot of obstacles occurred, including the pandemic, high building materials costs and more.

“That was a very uncertain time to build,” Scott Heider said. “We wanted to be good stewards and not get into debt, so it took some time. We had plans to build the church to grow into 400 people with two services, but today we are at over 800 members. We have started a third service to accommodate that growth.”

Because of the rapid growth, portables behind the building have already been added to accommodate all the people. Though the growth has been quick, Scott Heider said The Grove having its own building is a huge blessing.

“We have an opportunity now to do midweek kids and student events, which we were unable to do before,” he said. “We have been doing a lot of women’s and men’s gatherings and using Santa Rita facilities, and now we get to bring that home to our building. We are just thankful to be in a growing community. We love this community, and we’re hoping we can be known as a loving people. Regardless of what people believe, we want to be known by our love.”

See Heider preach at The Grove on Sundays during three different services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.thegrove.com.