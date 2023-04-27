A handwritten letter to the mayor of Liberty Hill earned one area third grader a Hometown Hero award at the most recent City Council meeting on April 26.
Eight-year-old Alice Raffety, who attends Bill Burden Elementary, decided to send a letter to Mayor Liz Branigan after learning Liberty Hill didn’t have a hospital.
Raffety’s letter said: “Dear Liz, I’m here to speak for a change that will make our community better. We need more hospitals. People will be healty (sic)! No one will be sick! Plus we only have clinics, NO hospitals. We could make a 4 or 5 floor hospital (if you say yes). Yes, yes, I know it will take months but we need one. Plus people are sick here. And will drive 30 min. to a Leander one. I implore you mayor! More hospitals, people will be sick. By the way if your (sic) gonna respond my thing is: (contact information removed for privacy) Profoudly (sic), Alice Raffety”
“One of our very outstanding young people has written a letter advocating for better healthcare,” Branigan told the audience at the meeting. “She has asked for a community hospital.”
Branigan added that she was so impressed with Raffety’s letter that she is going to make copies of it to send to all the area hospitals with her request. She then presented her with a blue ribbon known as the Hometown Hero award.
“We only have clinics here and I really think we need a hospital too,” Raffety told The Independent. “It started out as a class project, but then I wanted to send this letter on my own.”
Raffety was joined at the meeting by her parents, Jennifer Nino and Hollis Raffety, who were proud of her initiative that earned her the Hometown Hero award.