Pet owners in the Liberty Hill area will soon have a new place to shop for their fur babies, as Tomlinson’s Feed recently announced it will be opening a new store at Bar W Marketplace, near H-E-B, at 19380 W. Ronald Reagan Blvd.
The 2,800-square-foot retail store is expected to be completed by the end of July and will be the 17th location of Tomlinson’s in the greater Austin area. Tomlinson's Feed opened its first store in 1946 and has been operated for four generations of the Click family, who will also operate this new location.
Tomlinson's Feed is known for offering healthy pet products, self-serve dog wash stations and employees who are trained in animal nutrition. For more information, visit tomlinsons.com.