Torchy’s Tacos recently announced it will be opening a location later this year in the Bar W Marketplace, near H-E-B, at 19392 Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Torchy’s Tacos has been an Austin staple for the last 15 years and has grown to have nearly 100 locations in more than a dozen states. Currently, the closest locations to Liberty Hill are in Cedar Park, Round Rock and Austin. Torchy’s is known for its creative taco creations, queso and margaritas.
A timeline for construction on the new restaurant has not been set, but the restaurant is anticipated to open in fall 2023.