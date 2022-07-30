It was standing room only at the Lone Star Oaks event center July 28 when hundreds of Liberty Hill residents attended a “town hall” style meeting to talk about a variety of hot button issues they are concerned about.

The meeting gave attendees information on the proposed I-2 corridor, the Exfluor Chemical Research plant, the Wilco Aggregates rock crushing facility, and concerns over water resources in Williamson County.

Travis and Kerry Redding, who have been outspoken about their distaste for the proposed I-2 corridor as it was initially planned to go through their ranch property, arranged the meeting. Several others, such as spokespeople from the North San Gabriel Alliance, which was created to fight against the air quality permit Exfluor has requested from TCEQ, also spoke at the event. Each group filled the crowd in on what the plans are for each specific entity and how they could protest each one of them.

Following discussions about the I-2 corridor, chemical plant and rock crushing facility, Travis Redding also spoke about Williamson County’s water. He encouraged the crowd to push for Williamson County to adopt a groundwater conservation district (GCD). He said taking this step is imperative to conserving the County’s water.

“A groundwater conservation district can regulate wells and meter wells and can have control over what can be pumped out of the ground,” he said. “These things are funded all sorts of ways, like through taxes or fee based. Some are as cheap at $18 a year.”

When he asked the crowd who would be willing to be part of a groundwater conservation district, the majority of hands were raised and many people broke into applause.

There are three ways to get a groundwater conservation district, Travis Redding added. He said the state legislature can establish it, it can be created directly by the TCEQ, or it can be created through a petitioning process by residents.

“You have to get a majority of landowners to sign a petition to form a GCD; if there are over 50 properties, you have to get 50 signatures, but you only need a total of 50 signatures,” Travis Redding said. “You can create a GCD that just carves out certain areas.”

In attendance at the meeting was Col. Brigid Lester (D), who is running against current County Commissioner Cynthia Long (R) for Precinct 2, which includes Liberty Hill. Commissioner Long was not present.

“I am going to be the commissioner that supports land owner rights, supports property owners, and I will push for a groundwater conservation district. I know I can’t do that myself, but I will use the influence of the position to make it happen and to influence the state legislature to make it happen,” she said.

Lester added that if elected, she would make it her job to help the growth in Williamson County and Liberty Hill happen gracefully.

“I will advocate for you and represent you,” she said to the crowd. “We don’t have to continue living like this.”

Also in attendance were members of the Williamson County Deputies Association, a nonprofit organization that represents the County’s deputies. The group has also taken a political stance asking for leadership in Williamson County to change so that deputies can be paid better wages that are comparable to other area sheriff’s offices.

The group has created signs, bumper stickers and more that read: “WANTED: County Commissioners and Judge that support law enforcement rather than taking land for roads,” and is working actively to endorse political candidates who align with that goal, including Lester.

