Valor Education has purchased land for their Leander-based classical charter school, Valor Leander.

The location of the permanent campus is near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Highway 29, or more specifically at the intersection of County Road 267 and Kauffman Loop. It is conveniently located for families living in Leander, Georgetown, and Liberty Hill and is only 5.7 miles away from Valor Leander’s temporary site on Crystal Falls Parkway.

The acquired property includes 13.8 acres of land atop a hill with beautiful views and many trees. In addition to closing on the land, Valor has also been working with their architect and building partners to finalize the plans for a K-12 facility that will eventually house 1,550 students.

"It is truly an honor to bring our distinctive education to families in Leander, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Cedar Park, and the surrounding area," said Valor Education's President and CEO David Williams. "We look forward to a transformative school experience where students and teachers alike are filled with joy and wonder as they immerse themselves in the classical tradition and experience the Valor Way."

Valor Leander opened their doors to students on August 16th at 906 Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander and plans to continue serving students in the rented facility until the funds can be raised to construct a permanent facility on the land. Valor is in the process of securing the philanthropy needed to move forward with construction with the hope of welcoming students to the permanent location in Fall 2025.

However, the timeline of the project and opening of the campus will largely depend upon the success of a capital campaign.

"These are exciting days for the Valor Leander community,” said Christopher Ochoa, Headmaster of Valor Leander. “We have already seen wonderful things happening in only our first few days of school! And yet, this is only just the beginning. This land will become a place of wonder and joy for generations to come. I am immensely grateful for the many supporters, faculty, parents, and students who have come together to make all this possible, and I am eager to work with them further to build on our new land soon!"

Valor Education exists to educate the whole person in authentic communities for a full human life. Through their K-12 tuition-free classical charter schools and the Valor Institute, they build communities dedicated to wisdom, virtue, and friendship. Their distinctive schools offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great Books to fine arts to advanced math and science. Learn more about Valor Education at www.valoreducation.org.