When a fallen soldier is honored by his or her comrades, a row of rifles topped with kevlar helmets is the ceremonial symbol.

However, on this day, the weapons were replaced by shovels and hard hats were the headwear of choice.

Former U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Cabrera and his nine-year-old son Jack each shoveled a blade full of dirt, flanked by dignitaries that did the same as ground was officially broken on a new home Cabrera will receive mortgage-free upon its completion as part of Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit organization based in New Braunfels that has already completed or has planned 380 homes in 32 states for veterans and first responders and their families.

As part of the festivities on Berean Lane in Santa Rita Ranch on Wednesday morning, a large tent provided shade for the crowd that had gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, which was partnered by H-E-B and its Operation Appreciation, along with Highland Homes.

“Speechless doesn't begin to describe how I feel right now,” said Cabrera, as he addressed those in attendance. “With every fiber of my being, I don't believe I deserve this.”

Fateful day

Cabrera was deployed with the 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in May 2004 when his convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device while patrolling along the Tigris River in Baghdad.

“We had stopped for a rest and some locals came up to us and were thanking us for what we were doing,” said Cabrera, a cavalry scout. “Once we left, it was these same guys who went up along the river and set the IED that got us.”

Cabrera was the gunner on his vehicle and was hit with a piece of shrapnel that made a silver-dollar- sized hole in his back before exiting out the front of his torso through his abdomen.

“I wasn't sure what happened at first,” he said. “But, then I looked down and saw all the blood.”

Quick actions by a medic in his unit helped save Cabrera's life and he was MEDEVACed out of country and eventually found himself back stateside at his home installation in Killeen.

Ironically, only a week later, the medic that had saved him – Spc. Charles Odums – was killed in another IED attack on the same route Cabrera had been wounded on.

“If the first one hadn't happened, I would've been there for the second,” said Cabrera. “So, either way, I would've gotten it.”

After four months of rehabilitation, Cabrera was cleared for a return to duty, but not all was well, he said.

“I couldn't really reconcile being back home,” said Cabrera. “It didn't feel right.”

So, Cabrera volunteered to return to Iraq for a second tour that he returned home safely from.

“I was sitting on my couch eating ice cream,” he said. “I felt like I needed to be back there.”

Moving on

Following eight years and 10 months of service, Cabrera was medically retired with honors from the Army in 2011, but despite the fact he no longer wears the uniform, he still carries the physical and emotional scars that resulted from his service in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic migranes and partial hearing loss due to a traumatic brain injury.

But, Cabrera's problems were only beginning.

In August of 2017, his 14-year-old son, Diego, died by suicide, followed by his mother, Emilia Hernandez, who suffered the same fate shortly thereafter.

Cabrera said it was almost more than he could take.

“I was done,” he said. “Every morning for three-and-a-half years, I would wake up and wonder if this was the day I was going to kill myself.”

But, there was one thing that kept him going.

“If Jack weren't around, I wouldn't be here now,” said Cabrera. “I knew I needed to be a functioning adult and a good parent.”

As a result of his older son's death, Cabrera founded and is president of Diego's Wish, a nonprofit that helps the families of other young suicide victims.

“When I was going through that, I didn't know what to do next,” he said. “We want to be able to walk people through and help them start the recovery process.”

Inspired to serve

Cabrera was born in Cuba and lived on the island country until age two, when his family emigrated to Venezuela in 1979, following his father's release after being a political prisoner, eventually settling in Miami following passage to the U.S.

After moving to Texas in his early 20s, he looked on with horror at the events of September 11, 2001 and immediately enlisted in the Army.

“I come from a place where things aren't the same as they are here,” said Cabrera, who wasn't yet a U.S. citizen at the time of his enlistment. “This country had done so much for me and my family, I needed to give something back to the fabric of what America is.”

Place to call home

Cabrera said he was encouraged to put an application in with Operation Finally Home by a friend, but he never believed he would be selected.

“I applied three years ago,” he said. “But, I felt like it wasn't for me – I didn't deserve it – like there was guy with no legs and a family who was more deserving.”

Highland will build the home on land provided by Santa Rita Ranch developers Ed and Elizabeth Horne and H-E-B will fully furnish the house upon its completion.

At the grand opening of the new H-E-B store in Leander on Nov. 17, Cabrera was invited to be honored alongside other veterans who had been awarded the Purple Heart – only to be surprised by officials that told him of his selection for a home.

Fast-forward six months and Cabrera stood side-by-side with Jack on the patch of land that will soon be their home.

“This entire experience has been so amazing,” said Cabrera. “It just good to know my son will have a home where he can lay down roots in a community like Liberty Hill that has so much growth and potential.”