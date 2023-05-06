On Saturday, Liberty Hill Independent School District voters overwhelmingly approved a bond consisting of a trio of propositions that will provide the district with $471.1 million according to complete, but unofficial results.

Proposition A consists of funding for high school #2, elementary schools #8 and #9, a new transportation building and new maintenance and warehouse buildings, along with significant improvements at Liberty Hill High School, including cafeteria and Career and Technical Education expansions, a robotics workshop and band hall additions at a cost of $459 million.

The measure passed with 1,849 votes (76.59 percent) and 565 (23.41) against of the 2,414 votes cast.

Proposition B is for various technology items at a cost of $7.1 million and will go toward instructional devices, as well as network upgrades, technology carts, CTE labs and special education devices.

The proposition received 1,819 (75.67 percent) for votes, while 585 (24.33) voted against among the 2,404 votes cast.

Proposition C is for improvements at Panther Stadium, with the primary item being replacing the turf field – which has outlasted its expected lifespan of 10 years – along with construction of a new concession stand and additional restrooms on the visiting side of the stadium at a cost of $5 million.

Prop C garnered 1,568 (65.06 percent) of the 2,410 votes cast for, with 842 (34.94) against.

Propositions A and B gained voter approval by more than a 2-to-1 margin, while Proposition C nearly hit that mark.

According to Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell, it was the hard work of everyone involved with the planning process that allowed the bond to come to fruition in the form of voter approval.

“To me, we did an awful lot of work and research to make this happen,” said Snell. “From the Board of Trustees to the Long Range Planning Committee and we also had a political action group out there working for us – just the sheer number of people that made this such a trustworthy process full of openness and honesty because at the end of the day, our community wants good schools. I'm very excited about the future of Liberty Hill.”

Liberty Hill ISD's combined enrollment for its eight schools recently reached 8,000 students and there is no end in sight for the skyrocketing number, which is projected to reach over 18,600 by 2032.

The district is the third-fastest growing in the Austin area, trailing only nearby neighbors Leander and Georgetown, primarily due to the significant numbers of new homes sold, with 2,100 closings last year.

In fact, following a 14.9 percent increase in student enrollment from 2020-22, the number is expected to be 137 percent over the next 10 years.

As a result, Liberty Hill ISD is classified as a “fast-growth district,” the criteria of which includes an enrollment of at least 2,500 students during the previous school year and either enrollment growth of at least 10 percent or a net increase of at least 3,500 students over the past five years.

Liberty Hill's 2021 bond contained four propositions and all four were approved, but each collected an average of only 60 percent of the vote compared to an average of 72.4 this time around – an increase Snell attributed to the through and transparent process the district went through with the voters.

“We all wish it could be less money,” he said. “But, this all started with the great leadership from our board.”

Snell added now the challenge will shift from raising the funds to putting them to proper and timely use.

“It's kind of like in sports when you win a playoff series,” he said. “You celebrate it, but then move right on to the next one. For us, that means getting all the projects off the ground and done, so it's a different kind of stress and pressure.”

However, everything the district has been able to accomplish thus far – as well as what it will in the future – couldn't happen without the unwavering support of those with a vested interest, said Snell.

“We're so thankful to the entire community as a whole,” he said. “Not just for the bond, but in everything we do. We have a special thing here in Liberty Hill, so we just want to keep the train moving forward toward our objectives.”

School board

In the contest for Place 1 on the Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees, Chris Neighbors edged out Brandon Canady by a count of 758 votes (33.96 percent) to 732 (32.80), while Cory Milam received 569 (25.49) and incumbent Terry Smith received 173 (7.75).

In all, 1,733 votes were cast in the race.

Neighbors said it was his relentless efforts that helped shift the tide in his favor.

“We shared a ton of data with people to get them informed and involved,” he said. “I took an entire week off from work to go out and meet people during early voting whether it was 90 degrees or pouring rain and I think with as close of a race as it was, it made a difference.”

Now that he has been elected, Neighbors is confident in his ability to make a difference.

“With all the experience I have in business and politics, I believe that can be very beneficial to the district,” he said. “I've never backed down from a challenge and consider myself a hard-working go-getter.”

Neighbors added how enjoyable the entire campaign was for him.

“I would like to thank my fellow candidates – I think we really upped the ante for being on the school board,” he said. “We had four great guys running and it was amazing to have such a fun election season.”

For Place 2, incumbent Kendall Carter outdistanced challenger Antonio Canas by a 1,617-403 margin in winning 80.05 percent to Canas' 19.95 of the 1,577 votes cast.

Carter attributed his re-election to a second term to the chemistry he has with his fellow board members.

“I think the overall cohesion we have as a board has led to my re-election,” he said. “Also being fiscally conservative and giving raises to our teachers.”

As Liberty Hill ISD continues to grow, Carter believes the demands placed on board members will only increase the quality of those who sit on it, he said.

“I think with everyone that ran, we've really elevated the position of school board,” said Carter. “I don't take that lightly and we should do everything in our power to do what's best for our students.”

Moving forward, Carter said he will continue doing what has made him successful – but not without adding some elements.

“For me, it will be a lot of the same as far as listening to people,” he said. “But, now we also have an entirely new bond to use in order to put the district in the best possible position to succeed by acting wisely, conservative and correctly.”