Liberty Hill voters joined others in Williamson County Tuesday to re-elect Pct. 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, and elected newcomer Angela Williams Justice of the Peace for Pct. 2.
Of those hotly contested races, the closest was the race for County Judge where challenger Blane Conklin lost to incumbent Gravell by 5,703 votes. Gravell, a Republican, received 49.34 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
In the race for County Commissioner, Long was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Brigid Lester.
Lester carried the vote in multiple precincts, although none of those were in Liberty Hill. Months before the election many local voters were vocal about their concerns over the County's long-range transportation plan and quality of life issues that were of particular interest to Liberty Hill.
For Justice of the Peace, Williams was elected with 55 percent of the vote over Democrat Sara Groff, who earned 45 percent. Williams replaces longtime Judge Edna Staudt, who is retiring.
While Gov. Greg Abbott was re-elected to a third term, the margin of votes in Williamson County between Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke was only 1,386 with Abbott in the lead.
State Rep. Terry Wilson, a Republican, was re-elected to the District 20 seat with 59 percent of the vote over Democrat challenger Raul Camacho.
In Williamson County, 225,939 votes were cast, representing 54.27 percent voter turnout.