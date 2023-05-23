Among the many displays and tributes featured along the walls of the main entrance of Liberty Hill High School, there was one that was missing.

But, no longer.

As the result of a months-long effort by students of the school's Panther Cadets, the “Wall of Honor” now proudly trumpets the 11 members of the high school staff that are veterans of the U.S. military.

Spearheading the project was freshman Austin McGill, a member of the Cadets, which is a precursor to an eventual Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program, who said he feels veterans are sometimes overlooked for what they do and wanted to do something to highlight their service.

“I figured people are willing to lay down their lives for this country and do what nobody else will do,” he said. “I feel like veterans don't necessarily get the respect they deserve.”

One of those enshrined on the wall is Liberty Hill Independent School District Police Department Sgt. Jason Wolf, who spent eight years as a U.S. Marine Corps infantryman and said students will approach him now with disbelief over his prior service.

“I'll have kids come up to me and say, 'Wow, I didn't know you were in the military,'” he said. “A lot of them don't realize we had a past life.”

According to Wolf, the display serves a distinct purpose.

“Definitely, it's an honor and a cool thing to have,” said Wolf, who also spent 18 years as a member of the Austin Police Department before being an original officer when Liberty Hill ISD formed its own department in 2019. “Especially in this day and age with everything going on in the world. It's good to know there's appreciation and support out there, especially from young students – it's pretty humbling.”

Jonathan Lemenager – a 20-year Army retiree himself – stood up the Panther Cadets program at the outset of the current school year and said McGill was a natural choice to lead the project.

“At the beginning of the year, we did a lot of assessments of our students as far as leadership potential,” he said. “Austin stood out from the beginning – I can't think of a time when he didn't show leadership.”

For McGill, his military journey is only beginning, he said.

“I plan on going to West Point and eventually being in Special Forces,” said McGill. “I have an uncle that was Special Forces and another that was in the Marines, so I'll be carrying on a family tradition.”

McGill said the Cadets program has already sown seeds that will continue to come to fruition in the future as he progresses on his career path.

“I've learned a lot of leadership values and how to talk to people to be able to communicate better,” he said. “Also, I learned a lot from working on the Wall of Honor in dealing with people higher up.”

The charter members of the Wall of Honor include Jonathan Lemenager, Sergeant 1st Class, U.S. Army; Jonathan Gardner, Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army; Eric Villareal, Sergeant, U.S. Army; Rudy Acevedo, U.S. Army, Specialist; Wendy Gaylord, U.S. Army, Specialist; Nate Jones, U.S. Navy, Master Chief Petty Officer; Jeff Arnold, U.S. Marine Corps, Sergeant; Jason Wolf, U.S. Marine Corps, Corporal; Corey Smith, U.S. Marine Corps, Lance Corporal; Audrey Spicer, U.S. Air Force, Master Sergeant and Bernardo Acosta, U.S. Air Force, Staff Sergeant.

McGill said he's proud of the fact the display will stand the test of time long after he graduates and moves on with his own military career.

“We put a lot of thought and effort into this,” he said. “Visitors will come in here years from now and it will still be standing.”