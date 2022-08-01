On Saturday, July 23, at approximately 3 p.m., Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 4 responded to a report of a small vegetation fire in the 2100 block of Tower Road., Liberty Hill. Crews arrived on scene and observed an approximately one acre in size open field involved with fire, spreading rapidly to a heavily dense area of vegetation. Due to the terrain and the rapid growth of the fire, additional agencies were requested.

Twenty-four area agencies responded to the fire to assist in the initial operations. Forward progression of the fire was stopped during the night and crews began overhaul of the fire area. Due to the rough terrain, heavy vegetation and the amount of acres involved crews remained on scene until July 27 to completely extinguish the fire.

The fire was determined by Texas A&M Forest Service to be a total of 445 acres. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported during the five-day operation.

The cause of the fire was investigated by Williamson County ESD No. 4 Fire Marshal Michael Dickens and determined to be unintentional sparking from the use of cutting/grinding tools on metal.

Multiple firefighters and apparatus from Williamson County, the State of Texas and the United States, including two rotary wing aircraft and nine fixed winged aircraft were used during operations.

WCESD #4 thanks the following agencies for their assistance during the fire:

Leander Fire Dept. Cedar Park Fire Dept.Hutto Fire Dept., Round Rock Fire Dept., Sam Bass Fire Dept., Georgetown Fire Dept., Jarrell Fire Dept., Avery-Pickett Fire Dept., Williamson County ESD 7, Texas A&M Forest Service, Travis County ESD 1, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, Travis County Starflight, Williamson County OEM, Williamson County EMS, Williamson County SO, Liberty Hill Police Dept., Leander Police Dept., Georgetown Police Dept., Florence Police Dept., Liberty Hill ISD Police, Liberty Hill ISD, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Also, TIFMAS Resources(Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System), which includes the following: Lufkin Fire Dept., Allen Fire Dept., Stafford Fire Dept., Greenville Fire Dept., Paris Fire Dept., Nacogdoches Fire Dept., New Waverly Fire Dept., Harris County ESD, Needham Fire Dept., Conroe Fire Dept., Caney Creek Fire Dept., Mt. Taylor Hotshots.

WCESD#4 also thanks the following businesses for donations of food during operations: Jimmy John’s, Schlotzsky’s Deli, Smokey Mo’s BBQ, Texas Fire Walkers, Chick-Fil-A, Papa John’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Georgetown Pit BBQ, Celebration Church, Julie Horelica, and Clay Hawes.

Finally, the department sends a special thank you to the Liberty Hill community for the outpouring of support and donations of water and snacks during the operations of the fire. Your support was noticed and very much appreciated by not only the local fire departments but by the departments from all over the country who helped with this fire!