Heather Hodges and Don Puckett are fairly new to Liberty Hill, but they quickly decided they wanted to go all in with the community. After Puckett retired from a decades long career with Chevron, the couple, along with Hodges’ two sons, wanted to find a rural community to call home.

“Liberty Hill felt like the perfect place for us to settle, because of the climate, the schools and the small-town community,” Puckett said. “We knew we wanted to open some sort of business together, and we happened to come across Malted Grains that was for sale. We started exploring it and met with [owners] Michael [Biggs] and Melissa [Day], and they told us all about the business.”

It didn’t take long for Puckett and Hodges to decided that the downtown location was the right place for them. Biggs agreed to stay on with them for the first 45 days after they purchased the restaurant to teach them everything they needed to know about the business.

“Malted Grains set such a high standard for quality and food, so it’s going to be tough to follow them,” Puckett said. “They are really great people, and they set a good foundation for us to build on.”

Since purchasing the restaurant, Puckett and Hodges have made a lot of big changes to turn it into the restaurant of their vision.

“We wanted a country bar with country music, and we wanted a full bar where we could serve local liquors and local craft beers,” Hodges said. “I don’t know how the name Whiskey Barrel came to us, but we decided to call it the Whiskey Barrel Pub.”

The name of the new restaurant is fitting, as a major part of the décor includes whiskey barrels throughout. The contractor the couple has hired is working on completely reworking the inside to fit their country bar theme and is also working on a small art piece of horses in a stable on one of the walls. The restaurant will also have a small area for acoustic country musicians to perform.

A focus on sports will also be a part of the pub. Puckett said the restaurant will stream major sports, like the NFL, as well as local sports, like college and high school games.

“When you walk in it’s not going to look like a sports bar, it’ll be more rustic and a country western type bar, but there will be TVs to watch sports while listening to Alan Jackson,” Puckett added.

The couple plans to use local distilleries and breweries for most of the pub’s drinks. The business will feature a 22 tap self-serve beer wall as well as a bar cooler for bottled and canned beers.

The food will also follow a pub theme. Hodges said the menu will include pizza, burgers, tacos and other pub fare.

Originally, Hodges and Puckett hoped to be officially open by last weekend’s Whimsy & Wonder festival, but due to long wait times on receiving some of the necessary equipment to open, their opening has been delayed for now. Their new projected opening is by the end of May.

“We have some equipment for the beer wall that has a longer lead time than we expected, and we want to open with everything in place,” Hodges said.

Once the restaurant opens, Hodges said the hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, and possibly as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The couple also plans on serving brunch on Sundays.

Visit the Whiskey Barrel Pub on Facebook or the website for updated information on the restaurant’s opening.