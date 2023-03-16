After nearly a year of delays in construction and permitting, the second location of Whitestone Brewery is finally set to have its soft opening this weekend, March 17-19.

Ryan Anglen, owner of Whitestone Brewery, has been working on opening the second location of Whitestone since 2021. The original brewery is in Cedar Park and opened about seven years ago. The success of the Cedar Park location is what prompted Anglen to open a second location, and he knew Liberty Hill would be the best option.

“Liberty Hill is a great area; logistically, its location from our Cedar Park location is good and a lot of our customers actually live in Liberty Hill,” he said. “I purchased [the Liberty Hill] space in 2020, and originally was going to use it just for production, but we knew it was in our wheelhouse to open a second taproom. Liberty Hill is like Cedar Park was when we opened seven years ago—it has that same feel.”

The taproom, which takes up 4,500 square feet of the space Anglen has set aside for Whitestone, will be just the first phase of his overall vision for the space. In the next phase, Anglen said he envisions a cigar lounge, a new expanded outdoor deck to host live music and entertainment, and a private event space.

“We have a lot of space here, which is our biggest downfall in Cedar Park,” Anglen said. “Here we will have lots of parking, and we have 6,000 square feet in the back we’ll be using as storage for now, but eventually I want to turn that into something, too.”

Next to the taproom will be Van’s Damn Tasty Tacos and Ronburguesas, a second iteration of the same food truck that serves customers at the Cedar Park location.

Production at the Liberty Hill location will begin initially with Whitestone’s newest product, called HopWater, which is a nonalcoholic carbonated water beverage.

“We have three large tanks of that here for now, but eventually we do plan to move all our production to Liberty Hill,” Anglen said. “Even though we are still producing our beers in Cedar Park for now, the Liberty Hill taproom will have all of our beers, with a similar look and feel to Cedar Park.”

Anglen added that he also plans on creating a few brews special to Liberty Hill. Anglen’s passion for brewing beer started initially as a hobby, but once he got immersed in the art of brewing, he decided to pursue a business in it.

“Now we brew a wide variety of beers and have about 12 to 14 different styles on tap at any given time,” he said. “We have really found a niche in between being a true brewpub and a distribution brewery. We are in H-E-B, Total Wine and Spec’s, but we also work to keep our personality intact through our local taprooms. It’s a fine line, but we like to think we are that middle ground.”

The taproom will hold its soft opening from 12 Noon to 9 p.m. on March 17 and 18, and from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. on March 19. Anglen hopes to open permanently on March 24, barring any unforeseen circumstances, and plans to host a grand opening event toward the end of April or first part of May.

“Eventually we will be open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. on the weekends,” he said. “Until then, people can check our social media day-to-day to see what our hours will be.”

Anglen said other interesting features about the Liberty Hill location is that it will have a larger variety of taps than Cedar Park, a pub club for founding members, and nitro cold brew coffees on tap. The taproom is family friendly during the day, and for the 21+ crowd after 8 p.m.

“We find ourselves happy just opening these local establishments and getting integrated with the locals,” Anglen said. “Developing relationships is important to us, and the fact that we get to do it all over again in Liberty Hill is humbling and overwhelming.”

Whitestone Brewery is located at 15390 State Hwy. 29. For more information, visit Whitestone Brewery on Facebook or whitestonebrewery.com.