During their weekly commissioner’s meeting on Aug. 8, the Williamson County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to call a November election for a proposed $884 million road and parks bond.
The bond includes two propositions, with Proposition A being $825 million for road projects and Proposition B being $59 million for parks.
Earlier this year, the Liberty Hill City Council submitted its top priority projects to the County. All cities in Williamson County were asked to provide their top three roadway/drainage projects or regional trail connection projects they wanted the County to consider partnering in funding.
One of the three projects the City of Liberty Hill requested funding for was approved in the proposed bond, which is the continuation of the State Highway 29 bypass on both the east and west sides, dubbed the Liberty Hill bypass. The bypass will create a truck route as well as an option for people to bypass Highway 29 if they would like to, City Manager Paul Brandenburg told The Independent.
The other two projects the City of Liberty Hill requested were not included on the County’s list. Those projects included the continuation of Long Run Road in the Stonewall Ranch subdivision through to U.S. Highway 183 and the continuation of the City’s downtown shared use path, which currently begins at the Water Tower Parking Lot, down County Road 279 to River Ranch County Park.
Other projects in the Liberty Hill area, submitted by Williamson County staff, were approved for the proposed bond. These projects include the extension of CR 214 to U.S. Hwy. 183; the construction of Seward Junction Loop on the north side, from CR 260 to CR 213; the extension of CR 258; the widening of Ronald Reagan Boulevard from FM 3405 to Sun City Boulevard; and the expansion of Kauffman Loop.
A total of 38 road projects and five park projects were approved county wide.
Election Day is Nov. 7, 2023. Voting locations in Liberty Hill include Liberty Hill High School, the Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex and Santa Rita Ranch House.