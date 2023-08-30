Editor’s Note: The Independent has been investigating the concerns of the Sheriff’s Department for the last two months. A more in-depth article about the staffing shortages within the department will be published in the September issue of the Liberty Hill Independent Monthly, which will be delivered to Liberty Hill mailboxes Friday, Sept. 1.

The Williamson County Deputies Association, along with Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason, held an emergency press conference Tuesday morning to share their concerns over the lack of support the Sheriff’s Office receives from the Commissioners Court.

At the same time as the press conference, the Commissioners were holding their regular meeting, in which they were approving the budget for fiscal year 2024.

“We are meeting here outside of the historic courthouse as the Commissioners Court meets inside to finalize next year’s budget,” said Charles Duvall, president of the association. “Commissioner Terry Cook (Precinct 1) motioned last week to increase the patrol division by 11 new patrol deputies. Unfortunately, the other three Commissioners and the County Judge did not support the motion and allowed it to die.”

At Tuesday's meeting, Gleason said the Commissioners decided to extend an “olive branch” to hire four new deputies.

“I’ve got eight shifts, so four deputies adds to half of them,” Gleason said. “That doesn’t do anything for me. That’s just them posturing so they can say they support public safety.”

Duvall said the Republicans on the Commissioners Court correctly love to attack the Austin City Council for their defunding and lack of support for law enforcement; however, the facts show Williamson County Republican commissioners are just as bad or worse.

“Since 2020, the Sheriff’s Office budget has grown by 17 percent, [while] the Commissioners Court has increased their own budget by 175 percent,” Duvall said. “What is the commissioners court using their massive budget increase on? We know it's not on keeping the citizens of this county and your officers safe.”

Duvall went on to say: “Failure to adequately fund [the department] has the same impact as defunding the police. Our response time to major, priority calls—these are home invasions, assaults, drunk drivers—is actually worse than APD.”

Both Duvall and Gleason said the Commissioners Court frequently reminds them of the $5.7 million pay increase the sheriff’s department received just this last year, and while that increase was appreciated and made the department competitive, Gleason said, he’s “tired of it being thrown in his face.”

“The problem is every time I get something, they treat me as if I’m a kid on Christmas,” he said. “I’m tired of that. It’s like it’s Christmas and I should just be a thankful little child.”

Gleason added that the staffing shortage means there’s not enough deputies within the county to cover crime.

"There's no way they can get to all those calls in a timely fashion,” he said. “Plus, when the small towns roll up their sidewalks and go home at night, my call volume goes up. I am constitutionally bound to keep peace in my county, and I work everything above a Class C Misdemeanor. Not only do I have to conduct my own business, I also have to conduct everybody else’s business.”

In response to learning about the press conference, County Judge Bill Gravell released a statement. In that statement, he said: “I have not had one conversation with the Williamson County Deputies Association about a staffing crisis. Since we have invested $5 million in salaries this year, the number of vacancies has greatly dropped to just two for law enforcement.”

Gleason rebutted at the press conference, stating that “we communicate all the time.”

“[We] have had numerous meetings with the Commissioners and the Judge,” Duvall added. “To say they haven’t had meetings with us is a blatant lie.”

Gleason added that Commissioner Cynthia Long (Precinct 2) has forbidden Duvall to come to her office because “she hates the Deputies Association” after they endorsed her opponent during the last election season.

During the meeting, Long said the press conference was "election year posturing by the sheriff."

"I'm really disappointed in the approach that was taken with the latest shenanigans," she said.

Ultimately, Duvall said he and many other deputies are gravely concerned because they feel they can no longer keep Williamson County safe, adding that the Sheriff's department may have to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to send in Department of Public Safety officers to help police the county.

“Sheriff Gleason has tirelessly fought for full-funding, additional staffing and has shown great leadership in fixing the problems he inherited,” he said. “However, this Court has not only neglected the needs of the Sheriff’s Office but also neglected the needs of each and every resident of this county. We are short-handed and it will only get worse as the county continues to grow.”

However, in his statement, Gravell said, “The truth is this Commissioners Court has worked tirelessly to provide the Sheriff’s Office with the resources they need to protect the residents of Williamson County.”

Duvall concluded his speech at the press conference stating, “We cannot adequately respond in a timely manner to emergencies due to these shortages. The residents of Williamson County deserve better. We ask you all to speak up, let your commissioner and Judge Gravell know that you want this county to remain a safe place to live and work, and that this county still supports law enforcement.”

During the meeting, Gravell read his statement for the record, and also said: "If this Republican court is so horrible then why has the sheriff's office received the greatest amount of resources in the last three years than in the history of the sheriff's office?" Gravell said. "I'm not supporting this measure today because I'm not going to be bullied by one person who does a last-minute press conference."

For more information about the Williamson County Deputies Association, visit wilcoda.org.