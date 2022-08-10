The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Aug. 8 allocated $6 million in the fiscal year 2022-2023 Road and Bridge budget for widening county roads. This is the beginning of a multi-year program to address sub-standard width roadways.
The modern design standard minimum lane width is 11 feet for rural roads. Williamson County has many roadways where the total width is less than 22 feet. This causes vehicles to pull off the road to enable oncoming traffic to pass.
“I am pleased that the Commissioners Court approved $6 million in funding that will allow Road and Bridge to widen and improve existing county roads, making them safer and better able to handle the rapid growth that is occurring in the Liberty Hill area,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long. “This has been a concern of many constituents and I am glad that improvements are on the way.”
Williamson County is responsible for maintaining 1,500 miles of county roads spread over an area of 1,135 square miles. Rural county roads comprise nearly 60% of the county’s roadway network.