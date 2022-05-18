GEORGETOWN – Williamson County Commissioners Court voted May 17 to increase property tax exemptions, providing tax relief to all residential homesteads in the county.
Property tax exemptions for persons 65 and older increased from $90,000 to $125,000. Property tax exemption for disabled persons increased from $75,000 to $125,000.
In addition, the Commissioners Court increased the homestead property tax exemption for all homeowners from 1.5% of their homestead’s assessed value to 5% or a minimum of $5,000. In order to qualify, property owners must apply for the homestead exemption through the Williamson Central Appraisal District. More information is available on their website: https://www.wcad.org/online-exemption-information/. Applying for exemptions is free.
“Williamson County has seen tremendous growth in property values this past year, so it was important to the Commissioners Court that we do what we can in order to lessen the tax burden on our homeowners to combat rising home values. It is my hope that other taxing entities in the county will look closely at increasing their exemptions as well,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long who spearheaded the effort.