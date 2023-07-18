The Williamson County Commissioners Court has issued a county-wide burn ban starting at noon on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, for a period not to exceed 90 days due to severe drought conditions, above average heat, low humidity, low fuel moistures and high winds that are creating dangerous wildfire conditions that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning. The order can be lifted by the County Judge if conditions improve.
A person violates this order if they burn any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others. The burn ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, or other natural vegetation.
This order may be enforced by any duly commissioned peace officer. It is a Class C Misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $500.
For additional restrictions, requirements and details relating to the Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning, the Order may be viewed on the county's website at www.wilcotx.gov.