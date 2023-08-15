The Twin Lakes YMCA is hosting Williamson County's Teen Court orientation in the Magee Dining Hall at the Twin Lakes Campus on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 are invited to attend. Students will be taught the roles of attorney, judge, juror and bailiff.
Judge Angela Williams, Judge Edna Staudt, founder of the Williamson County YMCA Teen Court, and volunteer attorneys will lead the orientation.
Lunch, drinks, and t-shirts will be provided by the YMCA. Dress is casual but modest.
Parents are required to complete registration forms before they leave the site. Please contact Melissa East, chief court administrator for Judge Angela Williams, at (512) 260-4210 for further details and registration forms.
Participation in the Teen Court program gives teens an opportunity to realize their roles in the community. It also instills a sense of pride and responsibility, and through the use of positive peer role modeling helps create a better community for all.
As a Teen Court volunteer, teens not only get the opportunity to practice law on real criminal cases in the courtroom but learn valuable public speaking skills and become leaders among their peers and in their communities.
Further information is available on the Justice Court Precinct 2 website at https://www.wilcotx.gov/609/Teen-Court.