The latest business making its way to the Liberty Hill area is Wingstop, which is estimated to open in the Bar W Marketplace near H-E-B, at 19392 Ronald Reagan Blvd., in August.
The 1,600-square-foot restaurant will undergo construction beginning in June and will be one of thousands of Wingstop locations across the United States.
Wingstop got its start in Garland, Texas, in 1994 and is known for serving fresh chicken wings with unique flavors, hand-cut seasoned fries and popular sides, like Cajun fried corn.
The local franchise will be owned by Charles Loflin, who owns dozens of Wingstop restaurants across Texas and is the largest franchise operator in the system.