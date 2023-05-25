For the past two years, there has been a banner emblazoned with Kennedy Bye's likeness on the wall of a first-floor hallway just outside the classroom of journalism teacher Mikyela Tedder at Liberty Hill High School.

As a sophomore, Bye advanced to the UIL state academics meet in journalism and brought home a gold medal in the news writing competition, with the tribute akin to commemorating a sports title in the rafters of the gym.

This year as a senior, she returned to the scene of her triumph and once again medaled – this time a bronze for a third-place result in the same category.

According to Bye, this completed an entire set of jewelry she can be proud to display.

“I got the gold two years ago, then I got a silver medal for being on the cheer squad that went to state football,” said Bye, also a varsity cheerleader. “So, now with a bronze, I have all three.”

Only 12 students from across the state qualified for the Class 5A finals in news writing – which amounts to a very small percentage of those who aspire to such lofty heights, said Tedder.

“Basically, it's the top .014 percent of journalists that make it that far,” she said. “So, it's even more difficult to make it back a second time, which is what Kennedy did this year.”

Competitors are given a prompt with all the information they need to write a story, including background and quotes, then have 45 minutes to write and submit their entries.

Bye said she has a tried-and-true method for coming up with a successful formula under the time constraints of the contest.

“When most people get the prompt, they don't read the entire thing though at first in order to save time,” she said. “But, I read all of it and highlight what I think are the most important facts and other things that are noteworthy before I start writing.”

On this occasion, Bye was tasked with covering a fictional situation in which a high school swim team's entire season was threatened by a hazing incident.

“There was a freshman who was writing a letter to the superintendent to try to convince him to allow them to have their season after all,” said Bye. “But, we never find out how the story ends.”

Bye finished second at the district event, then first at regionals, which punched her ticket to the state meet at the University of Texas in Austin.

The journalism competition is broken down into five different categories – news, features, editorial, headlines and copy editing and Bye definitely gravitates to the one she's had the most success at over the years.

“News writing is my best event,” she said. “But, I do like the creativity of feature writing.”

Ironically, Bye will pursue a career in nursing at Texas Tech University in the fall after securing a full scholarship from the Terry Foundation, an organization founded in 1987 with the goal “to develop future leaders of Texas through access to education” at various public universities across the Lone Star State.

However, in order to secure the scholarship, Bye went through an exhaustive interview process to determine her worthiness, she said.

“First, you have to be nominated and then interviewed,” said Bye. “For mine, I had to go to Houston and my choices were down to either Tech or (Texas) A&M.”

Ultimately, Bye chose Lubbock over College Station due to the Red Raiders' historically-strong curriculum in her chosen profession.

“They have a really good nursing program there,” she said. “Also, I know a lot of people who are going there.”

Initially, Bye said she envisioned herself following in her mother's professional footsteps in education – especially with her penchant for wanting to help youngsters – but it was Mom who planted the seeds of a possible medical career instead, she said.

“In elementary and middle school, I always thought I was going to be a teacher because I like to help kids,” said Bye. “But, then my mom brought up nursing as a possibility and I like science a lot, so I'm going to be a pediatric nurse.”

Despite her career choice, though, Tedder said Bye's effectiveness as a wordsmith will still serve her well moving forward.

“As a nurse, you need to take good medical notes about patients and decide what's important and what's not,” she said. “Competing in UIL journalism has taught her to be very thorough. I know I'd want Kennedy to be my nurse.”

Bye also competed at UIL state cheerleading during her time carrying Purple-and-Gold pom-poms, but said it was in stark contrast to her academic competition.

“Definitely, the nerves are different,” she said. “For cheer, I was nervous beforehand, but once I got off the floor, I knew I was done. With journalism, I never really got nervous.”