Willpower, optimism, resilience, courage. Those are the attributes that make up the name of WORC Fitness Studio in Liberty Hill, a newly-opened gym that offers a wide variety of cardio and strength-based classes.

WORC owners LaToya Easter and Kristin Gunter started working out together in 2018 after meeting through work. Both were employed through Leander Independent School District; Easter as a high school principal and Gunter in special education.

“One night we were eating dinner together and we got this idea to open our own studio, and from that moment on it was in our minds,” Easter said. “That was in summer 2021, and we told ourselves we would open in summer 2022.”

The pair first started with a fitness apparel line, which launched in November 2021, and next launched their online fitness app with a variety of workouts in January 2022. In summer 2022, like they planned, Easter and Gunter opened their fitness studio.

While working as fitness instructors might seem like a far cry from being educators, Easter and Gunter agree that the two different careers have a lot of similarities. Add to that the fact that both were collegiate athletes who have always had a passion for working out, and it’s not such a stretch.

“I love being a trainer because I love to see people grow,” Easter said. “That’s why I became an educator. I get excited when I see people do great things. With education we both were in roles where we managed a lot of people, but we felt restricted in the relationships we built because we were in a professional atmosphere. Through opening WORC, we have been able to pour ourselves into people in a different way, and motivate and encourage them on a more personal level.”

Although Easter and Gunter walked away from careers in education they loved, they knew opening a fitness studio was the next right step for them.

“A lot of trainers don’t train live,” Easter said. “What makes us uniquely different is that we literally do every single thing our clients do with them. If we are telling you to do 20 reps, we are doing it with you. We’re not just trying to coach you—we do the hard things with you.”

WORC offers a variety of classes to its members, including boot camps, strength and conditioning, high intensity interval training, cycling, running and endurance. In addition to fitness classes, Easter and Gunter also offer nutrition and mind/body coaching.

“We want to teach people how to have a good life balance and what that looks like,” Gunter said. “A lot of times when people dive into fitness, they also dive heavy into nutrition, but we are about that life balance. You can indulge on some days but then you can also come back to what is healthy. We preach a lot about living life and enjoying it with a balanced and healthy lifestyle.”

WORC coaches women and men ranging in age from 18 to 70, and the trainers can modify the workouts for whatever stage of fitness each individual is at.

“We can cater to every person because we’re doing it with you,” Easter said. “We don’t proclaim to be an easy workout. But if you come in, bring the right mindset and put in the work, you will get results.”

WORC offers classes seven days a week, both in the mornings and evenings. Besides Easter and Gunter, three other trainers also teach classes. Childcare is provided for free. WORC also offers kids camps for children on Saturdays, which help them work on age-appropriate conditioning and agility.

“All of this came about when we started thinking, ‘What is it that we have that we can give people that makes them feel good about their health and wellness?’” Easter said. “That’s how we came up with WORC: willpower, optimism, resilience, courage. If you can channel just one of those things, you can create betterment for yourself.”

For more information on WORC, including class times and memberships, visit www.worcwithus.com.