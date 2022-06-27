Arthur Stephen

Arthur James Bell Stephen of Bertram Texas passed away on May 27, 2022 at the age of 86.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Constable Stephen and his mother, Janet Cameron Bernard Bell Stephen.
He is survived by his two daughters Alison Stephen and Lauren Stephen McAndrews, her husband Robert McAndrews and their daughter Emma Jean McAndrews. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Caroline Stephen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Please remember him as we do, a stubborn yet kind, loving father and grandfather who loved Scottish whiskey, the New York Giants, Liverpool football, and his granddaughter.
Private services will be held at a later date.