Barbara Ann Gallagher Imken, 91, of Liberty Hill, TX passed away on August 25, 2022 of natural causes. She had been a resident of the Bertram Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for many years.
Barbara was born December 27, 1930 in Corpus Christi, TX to Joseph Henry Gallagher and Josephine Emmert Gallagher. She is predeceased by her husband, Elmer Imken, of Bishop, TX.
Her greatest joy in life was to spend time with family and friends, of which she had many.
She is survived by two sons: Louis Muennink and wife, Ladonna, of Liberty Hill, TX and Joseph Muennink and wife, Linda, of Rockport, TX. Three granddaughters: Kamie Jo Spain and husband, Jon, of Kingwood, TX, Caitlin Muennink and husband, Oscar, of Liberty Hill, TX and Melissa Howard Hoyle of Kilgore, TX. Great-grandchildren, Hannah and Holly Spain, Kaylee and Kallie Muennink, Oliver Leos, Shane Irvy and wife, Cheyenne, and Chris Irvy. Great-great-grandchildren: Remedy and Hazel. Also, numerous nieces and nephews which were very dear to her.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Turcotte Piper Mortuary. A chapel service will be held on September 3, 2022 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Restland Cemetary in Bishop, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00am at the Church of Christ in Liberty Hill, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (TCPVA) at texaspva.org.