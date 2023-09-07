Beverly Dayton Jackson was born on September 2,1955 in Austin and passed on August 31, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma L. Dayton and Wayne T. Dayton, and her brother Winston Dayton. She is survived by her son Christopher Cooper and wife Kelly, her daughter Kayla Ray and husband Tye, grandchildren Garret Russell and Cooper Schlabach of Brenham, Zach Cooper and wife Ally of Georgetown, and Chance Cooper of Boerne, brother Randy Dayton and wife Treva of Elgin, sister Barbara Smith of Liberty Hill, and niece Stephanie Smith of Salt Lake City.
Beverly worked at the iconic Lumberyard in Austin and in real estate appraisal before finding a passion for elderly care later in life. Her favorite times were with family, and she loved animals, especially her long-time companion Pepper. Funeral arrangements will be through Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown and the graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8th at the Mather Family Cemetery. Donations may be made to the family cemetery in lieu of flowers.