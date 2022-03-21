Catherine Anne Rock was born in Galveston, Texas on March 12, 1962 to Dr. Robert and Verree Rock. She was called to the arms of Jesus on March 5, 2022 surrounded by family at home.
The family moved to Austin in 1963 where she grew up with her four high-spirited sisters who challenged their parents with many interesting escapades. She graduated from Reagan High School in 1980. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1984 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten at Hyde Park Baptist School where she was an active member of the Church. Cathy was most proud of her role as mom to Robert, Caitlin, and Julia. She loved cooking, baking bread and making jelly. She created adventures for them while enjoying the country life on the family ranch in Liberty Hill. Cathy found pleasure in making new friends and all things purple.
Cathy was predeceased by her beloved son, Robert, and her grandparents. She is survived by her daughters, Caitlin and Julia; her parents; her sisters, Terri Rock (Harry), Sandy Pierce (Randy), Julie Mumm (Randy); and Jennifer Rock (Arturo); many cousins, nieces, nephews and her foster brothers.
Family members showed their love with support and help during her illness. The family appreciates Hospice Austin and Bright Star Care, especially her loving caregivers, Esperance and Michelle. We have immense gratitude for her long time neurologist, Dr. David Morledge, who guided her through her lengthy courageous battle. Cathy lived with Parkinson’s disease for the last 30 years of her life. She pursued her challenging life with grace, strength and faith. She greeted every day with positivity and determination, and cherished her time with family and friends. When she lost her ability to communicate, she brought joy to those who knew her with courage and lovely smiles.
There will be a graveside service honoring Cathy’s beautiful life at the Liberty Hill Cemetery on March 12, 2022 at 2:00. Feel free to wear purple in her honor. Anyone desiring to make a donation can do so in memory of Cathy to Texas Baptist Children’s Home, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or any other Parkinson’s Foundation.