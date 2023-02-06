Donna Lee Precht, 94, died on November 19, 2022, after a brief illness. She had been a resident of Wesleyan Estrella in Georgetown since March of 2021.
Donna was born October 8, 1928, in Mexico, Missouri, the only child of Edna Lyle and Lawrence F. Precht. She graduated as Salutatorian of the Mexico High School class of 1946, and in 1950 received a B.S. Degree in Music Education from the University of Missouri at Columbia. Donna then lived in Europe for the next ten years, studying music and performing as a lyric soprano in concerts in both France and Italy. In 1960, she returned to the United States and lived in New York City, where she was a member of the new York City Opera, the Metropolitan Opera Studio, made her concert debut at Town Hall, and recorded the music of Edgar Varese for Columbia Records. During this time she also performed with the St. Louis Symphony and for three summers was awarded a music internship to work with the Boston Symphony at the Tanglewood Festival in Lenox, Massachusetts. In 1969, Donna returned to Europe, where for two years she was a member of the Zurich Opera Studio in Zurich, Switzerland. Donna then gave up singing professionally, and after brief jobs in other fields, moved to the Austin area, where in 1973 she was employed as an undergraduate advisor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Texas. Donna continued this work until her retirement in 1995. During this time she received many awards for Staff Excellence and Outstanding Service in Student Advising at both departmental, college, and university levels.
After retirement Donna became an active and valued member of the choir at Cross Tracks Church in Liberty Hill, singing with the group until well past her 90th birthday.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, several cousins, and a very dear friend, Louine Noble.
She is survived by many fellow church members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Cross Tracks Church on Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 am.