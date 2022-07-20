Glen Ellis Gavin, 85, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his home in Liberty Hill, Texas. He was born August 17, 1936 in Crestview, Florida to Sampson Gavin and Minnie Smith Gavin.
He married Glenda Calder, October 18, 1958 in Mullin, Texas. He has lived in Liberty Hill for the past 42 years.
He was a Shriner, Mason, and Scottish Rite member. He was retired from the postal service. Mr. Gavin served in the US Air Force.
Survivors are is wife, Glenda Gavin of Liberty Hill; his daughter and husband Teresa Clarkson and David of Austin, TX; his son, Ricky Gavin and Judy of Brookeland, TX; his grandchildren and spouses, Lindsay Swift and husband Bryan, Sydney Mullins and Seth, Noah Clarkson and Clint Gavin and Erin; his great-grandchildren, Troy Clarkson, Bentley Clarkson, Miriam Swift and Remington Mullins. Mr. Gavin was preceded in death by his parents, Sampson Gavin and Minnie Smith Gavin; his brother, Don Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 12:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral in Goldthwaite, Texas. Masonic and Military graveside services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Oakview Cemetery, Mullin, Texas. Interment at Oakview Cemetery.