On Tuesday January 17, Joshua Mason McGinty, born in Georgetown, TX on October 12, 1972, a beloved son, soulmate, dad, and Da was called home to be with his Savior.
Blessed at birth to David Wayne McGinty and Karen Keith Goshen, Josh was a patient, tender-hearted, genuine, kind, compassionate, talented, brilliant, God-fearing man who made every person he met feel special.
He set eyes on the love of his life, Ellen, when he was 21. They enjoyed 28 years of bliss-filled marriage. He was joined in life by his brother, Charles McGinty, and his sister, Judith Allen Brown. His children are Mason McGinty and Cathryn Tucker (Trey). He has was blessed with two grandchildren by Cathryn and Trey: Castle and Cannon Tucker.
He is preceded in death by Letha McGinty, Arthur McGinty, Phillip Keith, Geneva Davis Keith, and Sherrill Lynn Keith.
Josh’s smile was infectious. He was a leader who was known and revered by many. Acting as a mentor for all that came to him, he always, full of unconditional love, offered optimism and a “How can I serve you?” attitude. High school was the height of his original education. However, he learned more in his lifetime of sales, Army National Guard service, and extensive world travel. Josh decided to further his education later in life online at Liberty University where he earned an induction into the National Honors Society of Online Students. He was actively engaged in his family’s lives from his wife’s entrepreneurial spirits, his son’s automotive aspirations, and his daughter’s travel ambitions. Once moved to Burnet, Ellen and Josh enjoyed their mornings and evenings watching the sun rise and set on the beautiful Texas Hill Country.
The times Josh felt at home was in the presence of his “Amore”, engaged in God’s Word, and enjoying services and Life Groups at his home church: Celebration Church of Georgetown, TX. The best way he could describe these feelings was through poetry, which Ellen has accumulated a novel’s worth over their lifetime of love.
There will be a service to celebrate his wonderful life on Tuesday, January 24, at 11 a.m. in the North Auditorium at the Annex at Celebration Church. Address is 601 Westinghouse Road Georgetown, TX 78626.