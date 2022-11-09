The Matthew Wilson family mourns the sudden loss of their daughter and sister Jozie Belle Wilson, 15, of Liberty Hill, Texas.
Survived by her father Matthew, mother Marisa, and younger sister Cassidy, the Wilsons are supported in their grief by friends, family, and co-workers in the communities of Liberty Hill and Georgetown. Mr. Wilson serves the City of Georgetown as a captain in the city’s fire department. Marisa is a dental hygienist at West Family Dentistry in Liberty Hill and Cassidy is an 8th grader at Liberty Hill Middle School.
Jozie -- a sophomore animal science major at Liberty Hill High School – was JV captain of the Panther tennis team and played flute in the school’s marching band as a freshman.
Her passion for the outdoors and animal husbandry was evident through her active membership in the Liberty Hill FFA. Jozie showed market lambs and was a skilled animal and wool judge. She served as a camp creator and leader at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram and also operated a pet and farm-sitting business with her 13 year-old sister. She enjoyed competitive shooting, and was active in gymnastics, martial arts, cheerleading, softball, and dance when younger.
Described as an introvert who preferred spotlighting the achievements of others rather than her own, Jozie was steadfast in her beliefs and unwavering in her grace-filled support of family, friends and others in need.
Family time was particularly meaningful to Jozie, and in addition to Matt, Marisa, and Cassidy, she is survived by the following members of the extended family:
From St. Charles county Missouri, grandparents Ted and Jane Wilson; aunt, uncle and cousins Traci, Corey, Caleb and Olivia March; great-grandmother Carol Wilson, preceded in death by great-grandfather Paul Wilson and great-grandmother Geraldine Sweares.
From Alvarado, Texas, aunt, uncle and cousins Robyn, Shawn, Avery, Dylan and Blake Fox.
From Milam County, Texas, grandparents Butch and Lauri Ditto; grandmother Donna Ditto; uncle, aunt, and cousins Daniel, Melanie, Jaxon, and Cooper Ditto; great-grandmother Angie Menzel, preceded in death by great-grandfather Curtis Huddleston and great-grandparents Truman and Florence Ditto Sr.
Those wishing to celebrate Jozie’s life are asked to do so with donations rather than flowers. Contributions can be sent to Jozies FFA and Tennis teams:
FFA: Put “JBW LH FFA Donation” in comments. Two ways to donate:
Venmo: @LibertyHill-LHLA
PayPal: lhlivestockassoc@gmail.com
Tennis: Put “JBW donation” in the comments.
Venmo @LHTennis-BoosterClub
Or if mailing, address is: Liberty Hill Tennis Booster Club
P.O. Box 153; Liberty Hill, TX 78642
John 11:35 reads “Jesus wept.”
While we are weeping as well, we take comfort in the knowledge that Christ smiled as He welcomed our tender-hearted, talented, much-loved Jozie to his kingdom. Jesus needed more help with the animals in heaven and He called the right girl home.
Services for Jozie were held at Rock Pointe Church in Liberty Hill on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.