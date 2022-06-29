Services for Justin Chad McCollister, 42, of Kingsland, will be held on Thursday, June 30th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church. The family has proudly selected to advance medical research by donating his body to science.
Justin Chad McCollister died on Saturday, June 24, 2022 at a hospital.
Justin Chad McCollister was born into a Baptist family on May 28, 1980 to Pastor Leonard Thomas McCollister and Pamela Rose Ammons McCollister in Brownfield, Texas. During his youth he was in band, and church youth groups where he found his love for music. During high school he was in the drumline as a junior and obtained the drum major position during his senior year. He graduated from Liberty Hill High School. Justin furthered his education at Angelo State College. He had a passion for serving where he became the music minister for Great Creek Baptist Church. Justin then returned to Liberty Hill to be a youth minister for the church and finally senior pastor. He became a proud father to Enik and Olivia. He loved to listen to music, play instruments, sing, workout, and will be remembered as an excellent cook.
Mr. McCollister is preceded in death by his father.
Justin is survived by his mother, Pamela Rose McCollister, one son, Enik Chad McCollister; one daughter, Olivia Gruene McCollister; one brother, Jerrod McCollister and wife Sharon of Cedar Park, TX.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in honor of Justin McCollister to Sharon McCollister at 1815 Continental Pass, Cedar Park, TX 78613.
Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.