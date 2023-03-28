Loraine Dorcas Williams age 96, of Liberty Hill, Texas passed away on March 23, 2023, after a long illness. Loraine was born in the town of High Splint in Harlan County, Kentucky, on February 9, 1927.
Loraine was truly a coal miner’s daughter. Her father, Thomas Brassfield, worked in coal mines in Kentucky and Virginia. In 1943, Thomas along with his wife Bertie, Loraine and her sister Nadine and brother Paul moved to the newly built “Atomic City” of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
In Oak Ridge, Thomas, Loraine and Nadine worked in Plant Y-12 of the top secret Manhattan Project. As was the norm at the time Loraine corresponded with soldiers overseas in the war zones.
One of these soldiers, stationed in Libya was Carl Williams who returned to Tennessee after the war. In September 1945, Loraine and Carl were married in West Palm Beach, Florida. Loraine would soon travel with Carl to Roswell, New Mexico, Atlanta, Georgia, Albany, Georgia, Biloxi, Mississippi, Andersen AFB, Guam, Del Rio, Texas, Wilmington, Ohio and finally Austin, Texas.
In Austin, Loraine worked her way up through the Civil Services System to retire as the Budget Officer for the Air Force Reserve Wing at Bergstrom AFB. After retirement, Loraine and Carl moved to Liberty Hill, Texas. Loraine had always been community minded and while in Liberty Hill she volunteered for Hospice, Meals on Wheels, she was a charter member of the VFW Auxilliary and also a member of the Lions Club.
In 1998, Loraine and Carl came up with an idea to start a club to provide senior citizens a place to go to share a meal, a few laughs, and make new friends. This became known as The Over the Hill Gang. The Over the Hill Gang Building also offers a lending library, with shelves and shelves of books, puzzles and plenty of engaging activities for those over 50.
Loraine loved her God and her faith. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and would take them on trips with her and Carl around the country. Two of Loraine’s favorite traveling destinations were Deadwood and Las Vegas. She made many trips to Las Vegas over her lifetime.
Loraine is survived by two sons of Liberty Hill. Tom Williams and Partner Judy Ranum, Billy Williams and wife LaJuana. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Spencer Williams of Austin, Thomas G. Williams Jr. and wife Kim of San Antonio and Jeff Williams of Liberty Hill, Mandy Winters and Husband Chris of Lake Worth, Florida, Jackie Williams and husband Chris of Austin, Texas and Sinead Williams of Liberty Hill. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her son Carl Ray and granddaughter Rachel.
A memorial service for Loraine will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Loraine to Baylor, Scott and White Hospice Austin/Round Rock, 3121 Eagles Nest St., Unit 140, Round Rock, Texas 78665, phone: 512-509-7200.