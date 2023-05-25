Martha Ann Harris was born on Dec. 25, 1949 in Temple, TX to John and Martha Hanusch. She passed away on May 23, 2023 at her home in Liberty Hill, TX.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Lee Harris of Liberty Hill, daughter Stasi Vance and fiancé Craig Haley of Chriesman, TX., daughter Jessica Morris and husband Todd of Valley Spring, TX., bonus-daughters, Robyn Everett and husband Jay of Burnet, Raven Proctor and husband Bradley of Burnet, grandchildren Ralston Vance, Jayce Morris, Will Morris, Geralynn Everett, Cora Everett, Bowen Everett, Addison, McKenley, Aubree, Maci, Anderson, Maverick, Axel Proctor. Brothers and sister, John Hanusch Jr., Vickie Leschber and David Hanusch.
A visitation at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home for Martha will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, after which the service will be held at 2:30 PM with Pastor Michael Cofer officiating. Burial will be at Oatmeal Cemetery immediately after service. The family asks that you wear bright spring colors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Mission Liberty Hill Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ClementsWilcoxBurnet.com for the Harris family.