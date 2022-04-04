Marv Hornbeck

Marvin Dale Hornbeck passed from this life on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Marv was born on August 31, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to William and Frances Hornbeck. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1967. He earned his bachelor's degree in business from Wayland Baptist and later his master's. He joined the Army in 1969 and later joined the Army Reserves where he became a logistics specialist. He served several tours in Germany and Kuwait.
He married Pam Southall Daly in 1986. They served together in Germany before returning to the states and were both stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas until retiring from the Army. They built their dream home in Liberty Hill, Texas in 2005. Marv worked several years for the City of Liberty Hill.
Marv is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Frances Hornbeck.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam Hornbeck, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Diane Hornbeck, step-daughter, Danielle Kays and husband Steve, granddaughter, Rachel Mounts and husband Aiden, grandson, Nathan Kays and great-grandson, lan Mounts, many other family members and friends.
Graveside service and interment will be held at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas on April 7, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.
Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, Austin, Texas.