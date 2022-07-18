Nina “Faye” Canady (Landrum), passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 86 years old, doing what she enjoyed at the family ranch in Liberty Hill. Faye was born October 25th, 1935, in a small home on the banks of the South San Gabriel River, to Fred Lee Landrum and Ima Brooks Landrum.
As a child, Faye and her parents lived near the North San Gabriel River in the community of Pilot Knob in a simple house with no electricity, running water, or telephone. She often reminisced about her childhood, the picnics they had along the banks of the river, and picking cotton. Often friends would join them, and they would catch fish and fry them beside the river or play dominoes. She loved to play games, laugh, and joke. She and her parents didn’t have much, but they had each other and this is where she learned the value of family which stayed with her throughout her entire life.
Faye met her husband, Joe Ed Canady, while they were in high school before being married in 1956. After high school, she went to work for State Farm Insurance Company in Austin before going to work as a Federal Government employee with the U.S. Postal Service. In 1957, the bridge had washed out at the Hwy 183 South San Gabriel River Crossing and she was unable to get home. Having never spent a night apart from Joe Ed, she was adamant to make it home. There was a tree that was laying across the missing section of the bridge and she crawled across it with raging water underneath to get home to Joe Ed. In 1974, she was appointed Post Mistress for the Liberty Hill Post Office, where she worked until she retired in 1992.
Faye and Joe Ed had the birth of their first child, Lisa Jo Canady Laminack in 1960. Two more children came along in the 1960s; Charles Lee Canady in 1962 and Joe Ed Canady Jr. in 1968. Faye often did without so that her children, and even Joe Ed, could have the things they needed. As a family, they would enjoy summer trips to Aransas Pass where they camped on an island, fished, and made many memories. They spent many weekends together cutting brush at the ranch, piling, and burning it while roasting hot dogs on the fire.
A little white house on Grange Street was their home until buying a big white house a block away. The new house was a fixer upper and had little to no insulation. The family slept in the same room during the wintertime to keep warm. In the summertime they would sleep outside in a screened tent to keep cool. It took many years to get all the rooms completed in the house. When they had central air conditioning installed, they thought they were in high cotton. Years later they sold the big white house and built a ranch style house at the family ranch where they enjoyed tending to cattle, clearing cedar trees, seeing grandkids, and riding around the pasture. On the day of her death, she was able to do two of the things she loved -- chasing cows and riding in the pasture.
Faye was best known for the love that she had for her family. She was a big believer in taking care of family members that had reached an age and condition in which they were unable to take care of themselves. She cared for her mother and Joe Ed’s mother, aunts, her son Charles, brother and sister-in-law, and many others. Most notably, when Joe Ed had a stroke and was unable to walk, she took care of him for several years before his death so that he could spend his last few years in the comforts of their home at the Ranch. Faye loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She used to get them to cut cedar in the pasture and the reward was that they got to drive her car around one of the fields. One of her greatest wishes was for all of them to succeed in life and she helped them with all of her might to make sure they did.
Faye was a lifelong member of the Liberty Hill Church of Christ and was always there on Sunday mornings when she was able. The second row from the back was her spot, so she could keep an eye on everyone. She was a member of the Over the Hill Gang and enjoyed playing dominoes with friends. She enjoyed playing all types of games but most of all she wanted to play moon or 42 and she was good at it. If she was playing with a partner that knew what they were doing, they weren’t going to be beat.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Ima and Fred Lee Landrum; her brother and his wife, Robert and Marie Brooks; her husband, Joe Ed; and son, Charles Lee Canady.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Lisa Jo and Randy Laminack; her son and his wife, Joe Canady and Jeanie; six grandchildren, Kristen Davis and husband Jason, Brandon Canady and wife Jessica, Katie Canady, Paige Canady, Blair Canady, and Lindsey Laminack; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lisa and Joey wish to give a special thank you to Brandon Canady and Terry Johnson for all of the help they graciously provided to their mom. Brandon and Terry are a big reason for Faye to have been able to remain independent and live at the ranch where she truly loved to be.
A funeral service for Nina will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Liberty Hill Church of Christ, 1700 Loop 332, Liberty Hill, TX 78642. The burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, 16101 TX-29, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com for the Canady family.