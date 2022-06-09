Norman Douglas Martin, Jr. was born November 20, 1979 in Austin, Texas, the son of Norman, Sr. and Nona Volmering Martin. He passed from this life May 29, 2022 in Liberty Hill, Texas at the age of 42.
Norman was a lifetime resident of the Lakeway area and a 1999 graduate of Lake Travis High School. He owned and operated an auto detailing business that he took great pride in. He enjoyed working, playing pool and spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife Christina were united in marriage on January 4, 2014 in Austin. She and their son Thomas were his world.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Christina; son, Thomas; step-daughters, Shannon Currey and Lea Kaye Currey; sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Dale Shoope; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Sharon Watson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family memorial will be held at a private residence on June 12th.
Celebration of life is June 25th and will depart Emerald Point Marina from 8:30am to 12:30pm on a party barge.