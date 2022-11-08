Reba Armstrong

Reba Faye Harvey Armstrong, age 85, passed from this earthly realm into the loving arms of our Lord on the morning of Saturday October 22, 2022.
Reba is survived by sons Michael Curtis Armstrong and former daughter-in-law and friend Sally friend of this family, Paul Lawrence Armstrong and wife Shelly, Kevin Lamar Armstrong and wife Mary, Sisters Norma Rogers Bagnall and Deane Jones and half sister Donna Wyckstandt and husband Richard. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Harvey, mother Dollie and stepfather Charles Linton, half brother Roger Linton, step-sisters Jean Miley, Carolyn Sellars and step brother Clarence “Buddy” Linton and her beloved dog “Doc.”
Reba was born April 2, 1937 in Brachfield Texas. She was a resident of Liberty Hill Texas and attended Williamson County Cowboy Church and Fellowship Bible Church in Liberty Hill, Texas.
She was nicknamed “Bubba” as a young lady and was lovingly called Bubba by her sisters and brothers and called Gram and LaLa by her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held November 19th at 2:00 PM at the Laneville Cemetary.
Reba grew up in the East Texas area and graduated from Laneville High School.