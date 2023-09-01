Samuel William “Sam” Blair passed away August 4, 2023, at the age of 97 after a many years’ battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife Minnie Elizabeth “Beth” Singletary. They were married sixty-eight years. Also, preceding him were his parents, J.O and Mary Inman Blair; three sisters Martha Laverne and husband Cliff Broyles, Mary Frances and husband Arthur Calvin Bible Jr. and Margie Onetta and husband Edwin Carl Rosenbusch.
Sam’s survivors include his sister, Betty Jo Blair Henry, three daughters, Andrea Beth Stewart, Dana Jo Blair-Markl and Mary Elise Morgan along with their families consisting of three sons in laws (he often called his “sons”), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Sam dedicated his life to family, friends, and community. Sam was dearly loved and a man of many talents. He owned and operated Blair’s Grocery and Sinclair Service Station in Leander, Texas from 1954 until 1974, selling gas, feed and groceries.
In 1973 Sam went to work for the University of Texas Electrical Department. That same year he was elected to the Board of Directors for the Bank of the Hills, which was privately owned by the Lyndon B. Johnson family, serving twelve years. He was elected alderman to the newly incorporated city of Cedar Park and also elected to the Leander school board, serving nine years. Along the way, Sam and his partner, Jim Boatright, also developed an area of real estate and new homes in the Leander area.
In 1986 after his retirement Sam and Beth moved to the Liberty Hill area. Sam joined the Liberty Hills Lions Club, served on the Liberty Hill school board for nine years, helped establish the Liberty Hill Little League, and was a charter member of the Over the Hill Gang.
A lifelong resident of Williamson County, Sam never really retired, continuing to use his vocation wiring new homes in the area. He loved his family, his daughters, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed watching their baseball, basketball and soccer games. He also liked to fish, play golf and vacation with family and friends. He and his sisters and their families shared a lifelong close relationship. He especially enjoyed spending holidays with them. He would ask for a head count after these gatherings and beam with pride knowing so many of his family were there with him.
Sam’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Lupe Estrada and her sisters for the wonderful care they gave Sam the last few years of his life. We are grateful how they enriched his life with trips on “Lupe’s bus”.
We are also grateful to Tiffin House #2 in Georgetown for the care of Sam during the last four months.
A memorial service will be held at the Liberty Hill Cemetery Pavilion, Liberty Hill, Texas at 9:00 A.M, Friday, September 8, 2023.
Interment will be immediately after at the grave site beside his beloved wife Beth.