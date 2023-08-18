Stanley William Kaut was born November 28, 1943, at Huntington Hospital in Long Island, NY. Raised with his sisters Pat and JoAnne, he later graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1966 with an electrical engineering degree. Initially working with General Electric Co in NYC, he had a field engineering work assignment during the construction at Oyster Creek in 1967, our country’s 1st nuclear power plant. This was followed by industry-pioneering activities and the launching of several consulting companies, and he ultimately joined the Santa Clara Valley Water District in 1988 where he managed system engineering water purification and supply activities for all of Santa Clara's water.
During his time as a resident of San Jose, CA, Stan was a single parent to his three children, Bill, Kris, and Corrina, and eventually met the love of his life, Teresa, at a Taco Bell there in 1987, which earned her the nickname “TBT.” Together they raised Terrie's daughter, Stephanie, until 2006 when Type 1 Diabetes took her from him.
Stan was a decent athlete who played on his college basketball team and developed a love for soccer as a player and coach for forty years, including playing in the Senior Olympics in South America. He also enjoyed playing golf and was the district's golf club Treasurer. Although his golfing prowess was not very strong, it was highlighted by his achieving the elusive hole-in-one along the way. His passions included driving his 1967 red Austin Healy, followed by his 2005 Hummer SUT, and then his 2021 Maserati after moving to the Austin area in Texas. Stan loved dogs, initially as a child with Freckles, then Maui and Yogi with Terrie, followed by his 13 years with his Bernese Mountain Dog, Buster. He particularly valued his therapy visits with Buster with children and seniors.
Following Terrie's passing in 2006, Stan had the fortune to join in National Geographic's first expedition to Tibet, which he followed up a couple of years later with a second Himalayan adventure by visiting his Tibetan guide at his home in Kathmandu in Nepal, accompanied with a stop in majestic Bhutan.
Stan had developed a yearning to travel to the Himalayas while watching karate and kung foo movies with his boys in the 80's. He used to say that someday he was going to go there to meet the bald-headed Gandhi-like wise-man that would tell him the true meaning of life, which he found as espoused by the 14th Dalai Lama as: "We are visitors on this planet. We are here for 90 or 100 years at the most. During that period, we must try to do something good, something useful, with our lives. If you contribute to other people's happiness, you will find the true goal, the true meaning of life." Stan tried to live his life this way.