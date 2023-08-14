The recent 100-degree plus weather we’ve been experiencing is a bit tougher for this senior citizen to deal with than it was in his younger days, and so for the past couple of weeks I’ve pretty much devoted the morning hours to chores around the farm and left the afternoon hours for kicking back in my recliner and catching up on my reading.
For the past few days much of that reading time has been devoted to visiting the digital archives of the Eula Hunt Beck Florence Public Library where one can look at past issues of the Florence Vidette, a now defunct publication that was launched back in the 1890s and served the community for several decades.
Among the many items of interest I came across was a submission by a Mr. J.W. Ballard, who noted his submission was prompted by his reading of a letter to the editor in an earlier issue. Ballard’s narrative was dated May 16, 1945 and appeared on the front page of the May 24 issue of the Vidette.
“Reading Mr. Lane’s article about his trips to Florence more than 40 years ago, reminds me of my first trip to Florence, Liberty Hill and all points in between Youngsport and the above-named places, sometime in the winter of 1896,” wrote Ballard. “I left Judge Ray’s home to drive in a buggy to Liberty Hill. After getting instructions about how many gates to open, and other data on how to get to Florence, I just took the wrong road one time—tried to turn around Hog Mountain and go back to Youngsport.
“At Florence they told me how to go to Graysonville and there get directions on to Liberty Hill, where I finally arrived, only taking the wrong road one time,” wrote Ballard.
History buffs will recognize “Graysonville” as an earlier name for the community we now know as Andice. How Graysonville wound up being called Andice is a topic we’ve addressed in this column before, but just as a reminder, it had nothing to do with the expression “beer and wine and ice,” as some of you may have heard.
Ballard’s narrative continued, “That night at the hotel I played dominoes with Bill Gardner and Frank Cates; Will Rogers from Llano making the fourth. That was my first meeting with W.W. Gardner.”
I suspect the Mr. Cates Ballard wrote of may have been Richard Franklin Cates, oldest son of Richard Francis Cates. The elder Cates was a circuit riding preacher in his younger days who came to Texas from Missouri and is credited with building the Cates Hotel that was located in downtown Liberty Hill. His son, in addition to playing dominoes in his father’s hotel, is credited with launching the Liberty Hill Cyclone, an early newspaper in Liberty Hill and would go on to enjoy a successful career in the newspaper business and was active in the Texas Press Association. He also served in the Texas Legislature.
In his letter, Ballard quoted from a book written by Boyce House, a widely known Texas author and radio personality in the 1940s.
“A stranger passing through some of the territory west of here asked a native how to go to Austin. The native’s information runs something like this: “You follow this road until you go through six gates and come to Bull Hide Creek, there you turn left past eight gates and come to Shuck Hollow, then turn to the right till you get to Onion creek, then on down the creek through Buffalo Gap, then—H__ stranger, if I were you and wanted to go to Austin I wouldn’t start from here.”
From what I’ve been able to gather thus far in my readings from the old Vidette, Mr. Ballard was apparently a frequent contributing writer to the newspaper, noting at the end of one his submissions, “And now editor of the Vidette, if you are getting too much Ballard in your paper, just toss this into the wastebasket.”
For those interested in checking out the digital archives of the Florence library, go to florencepl.advantage-preservation.com.