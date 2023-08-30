If you're among the many who have moved to Liberty Hill in recent years, chances are you've overheard various names dropped in conversations about folks who played pivotal roles in shaping the community.
The list is long—perhaps too long to address in a single article—and one should approach the topic of great citizens with a bit of caution. No doubt, any one piece runs the risk of failing to mention individuals whose selfless contributions made this community a better place in which to live.
With that risk in mind, we nonetheless find ourselves plunging into these waters and offering up a brief overview of people who made a difference, many of whom we have known personally since first discovering Liberty Hill more than 30 years ago. These are folks who through hard work and leadership steered the development of this community.
We do not attempt to rank their accomplishments in importance and believe it best to simply recognize them, whether they are still among us or in the case of many, have passed on.
We begin with a woman who passed away back in 1995, and although Wanda Lane has been gone for more than 20 years now, even today Wanda and her small downtown cafe remain a cherished memory for many.
A recent post on Facebook with an accompanying picture depicting her at work preparing a meal attracted more than 100 "likes" and a number of comments, including one post by a former patron who noted, " Wanda was the best, such a sweet woman. Love her and miss her. That was such great times going to Wanda's cafe and eating a burger and fries. I remember she made my little sister a special burger called the 'Holly Special.'"
Perhaps it was her ability to make each customer feel just a bit "special" that was the key to Wanda's success. Or perhaps it was her willingness to visit with customers and over a cup of coffee, give them the opportunity to share their problems—and sins.
"My mother took a lot of secrets to the grave with her," says her daughter, Paula.
Wanda grew up in Paint Rock, and before reaching the age of 12, found herself working in a cafe, having to stand on a box to reach the cash register. After moving to Liberty Hill, she worked at a couple of cafes in town as well as spending a two-year stint as an employee of Allman's Grocery. She opened her own cafe on Highway 29 in the mid-1970's, spending a year at that location before moving to a downtown location where for the next two decades her reputation grew.
Wanda steered clear of politics and kept her views to herself, even though one of her biggest fans was a United States congressman by the name of Jake Pickle, who often invited Wanda to come down to Austin for lunch when he was home from Washington.
After being diagnosed with cancer and facing overwhelming medical bills, Wanda discovered how much she was appreciated by the community when, in October 1994, friends staged "Wanda Lane Appreciation Day" in Veterans Park with an auction and various other events generating nearly $30,000 in a single day. Tears flowed down Wanda's face as her friend Gloria Myers read from a letter sent to her by then Gov. Ann Richards.
It was one of the final days that Wanda was seen in public. As her illness grew worse, she became bed-ridden and on Feb. 17, 1995, died with her family at her side. Two days later, graveside services were held at Liberty Hill Cemetery with more than 1,000 people attending. The funeral procession stretched from the outskirts of Georgetown clear to Seward Junction, and as it passed through downtown, it came to a brief pause in front of Wanda’s café. Dozens of people lined the downtown district to pay their respects.
***********************
Editor’s Note: The above piece originally appeared in the 2017 edition of Liberty Hill Living (a former publication of The Liberty Hill Independent) and offered a look back at some of the many people who helped shaped the Liberty Hill community. Given that it’s a rather lengthy read in its entirety, we've chosen to divide it up into smaller sections.