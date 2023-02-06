The Liberty Hill Independent is not going out of business!
After 35 years, our hometown’s longest-serving newspaper, continues to be driven by our collective commitment to gathering facts and reporting the real news. It remains our highest calling and honored profession. It’s still the highest point on the hill for us.
Buying a local newspaper, establishing sound business practices, staving off the inevitable hounds of negativity, and finding a way to make a small business both profitable as well as a community asset is a labor of love and a story of commitment.
Some of our readers, neighbors, and advertisers may have noticed in recent weeks that our building is for sale. And thus the questions regarding the future of our business.
After the pandemic of 2020, every business was forced to reassess all aspects of everything from daily operations to long-term forecasts. Your hometown paper was impacted along with every newspaper across the country.
When hard choices had to be made, we chose to reduce expenses by limiting our increased weekly printing and postage costs. We found a way to do that while expanding our reach, and our advertising partners supported the idea. We made sure everyone in our zip code had access to the newspaper at least once a month, and advertisers have seen the benefit in the form of new customers.
We also made the decision to keep investing in our staff so we could continue to bring you the news you’ve come to trust from our professional team of journalists.
While we enjoy visiting with our readers, who before COVID frequently stopped in to share information or talk more about the news of the day, we don’t see as many of them these days.
The truth is we don’t really use our newsroom the same way we did years ago. We cover government, sports, events, and so much more, but we find ourselves filing stories and photographs in real time so that you can get the information on our website or social media pages faster. Our work is being done from wherever we are, and wherever the news is happening. For almost two years, our newsroom has been sparsely occupied on most work days.
The newspaper is a faithful rent partner with my husband’s real estate holdings company. In late 2019, just before COVID, we renovated, rejuvenated and brought the historic building, which was built in 1909, back to its original look and stateliness.
Now that we don’t need the same amount of space, the building can be sold, creating an opportunity for another dreamer to open a business downtown and be part of something unique in the life of our community.
We’ve been luckier than most. We don’t have to sell. But the changing environment has made everyone involved think about wasted space, what is best for us, and what is ultimately best for the future of our community.
This has been a tough time for journalism, and newspapers in particular. But we remain committed to reporting your hometown news. Whether we’re working from home or meeting you where you are, that’s not changing. In fact, this move will bring us closer to the newsmakers in our community as our goal continues to be making sure you stay informed about the news that matters most.