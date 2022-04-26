I must confess I felt a bit of excitement a few days ago when wife Paula and I drove over to a Georgetown printing shop to pick up the 200 copies of my book.
The excitement felt a bit like it did some 40 years ago, back when I was a young fellow and working for a newspaper in Lampasas and I’d be the one to take our page negatives to the printing press in Fredericksburg where they’d burn plates and secure them to the press cylinders. A few minutes later the pressman would hand me one of the papers as they rolled out on a conveyor and I would quickly scan it and then give the okay to complete the press run.
For a young person interested in journalism, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of seeing your name beneath the headline of a news story, whether it be an article pertaining to an important city council meeting or a simple rehash of how the seventh grade girls’ basketball team fared in its latest outing.
The book, entitled Not Just a Country Boy (we must credit our good friend Allen Connally with coming up with that title), was essentially a lifetime in the making, as much of the content is based on the memories of this 64-year-old sometimes writer, sometimes carpenter. It’s a look back at mistakes made along the way that we’re able to laugh about today, such as the time we found ourselves the target of an angry girlfriend and the verbal barrage she unleashed. Or the time we found ourselves waiting nervously for a policeman to run our information, wondering if a traffic ticket or a night in jail awaited us, until a mental lapse by the now red-faced officer led him to send us on our way with only a limp warning.
But it’s also fond memories of those we’ve known along the way and who have guided us, such as the man who coached us during our high school football days and instilled in us a never quit attitude, the older brother we lost to cancer who took the time to teach us a trade, and the college instructor who became not only a close friend but remained a teacher in the years that followed graduation from college.
It's recollections of a man who can’t hardly play the radio rubbing elbows with some of country music’s biggest stars. It’s about settling down with the daughter of one of Liberty Hill’s finest citizens and then having a front row seat as the community came together to show its love and support for a woman who spent a lifetime serving others.
It’s also about saluting several in the Liberty Hill community who did their level best to make it a better place to live…among them Troy Joseph, Hollis Baker and Glen Sims, all of whom have passed on now but who remain inspirations to so many.
Finally, the book in itself is providing us with an opportunity to pay it forward. When I suffered a heart attack a couple of years ago I found myself at Ascension Seton Hospital in Round Rock where I received remarkable care that has prolonged my life…and so Paula and I have decided a major portion of proceeds received from the sale of this book are earmarked for donation back to a fund at the hospital for those in financial need.
If you live in Liberty Hill and would like to purchase a copy of our book, it is available for $25 at The Liberty Hill Independent office downtown (921 Loop 332). We are accepting cash or check, Venmo or credit card.
Florence residents may find the book at the Cow Palace in downtown Florence.