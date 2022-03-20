The late Myreta Matthews is recognized by many as perhaps one of the top researchers of Liberty Hill history. Among her many works is a booklet she published in the mid-1980s devoted to the history of the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Among the items of interest in the publication is a list of veterans of various wars who are buried in the cemetery. She notes that her list does not include those who served after 1900, writing that “may be available at a later date.” I have been unable to determine if she did ever compile a list of 20th Century soldiers.
Her list of 19th Century veterans includes one man who served in the War of 1812—Major Ephraim Roddy.
Major Roddy, according to an article by Marie Giles first published in 1952 that may be found on the Texas State Historical Association’s Handbook of Texas website, was born in 1786 in Pennsylvania and died in 1872. He came to Texas in 1831, moving here from Tennessee with his wife Harriet. The couple had five children.
Before coming to Liberty Hill, Giles writes that the Roddy family settled near Washington and Roddy represented the community at the Convention of 1833. He was among the first commissioners of Brenham and in 1845 voters chose him to serve as justice of peace.
During Roddy’s time in Washington, he drew the ire of a man who would become a Texas legend in the years to come. According to a passage found in the book “Joe, the Slave Who Became an Alamo Legend,” Roddy is said to have used sarcasm in court when responding to the opposing attorney…William Barret Travis. Travis, who came to Texas from Alabama after a failed attempt at publishing a newspaper and who also enjoyed little success in his law practice, angrily drew a Bowie knife in response to Roddy’s remark.
Roddy is said to have quickly responded to Travis’ threat of violence by pulling a small knife used to sharpen quill pens from his pocket and saying, “Your Honor, owing to the discrepancy in our weapons I cannot do opposing counsel much bodily harm, but if he insists upon it I will try.” Those in the courtroom burst out with laughter and tense moment ended with the judge calling for an adjournment. Travis is said to have quickly calmed down, and bought a round of drinks. It is said that Roddy and Travis became close friends, although Travis, in an entry in his diary dated Nov. 14, 1833, wrote “I whipped ol’ Roddy.”
Roddy would eventually move to Liberty Hill, while Travis became involved with Texas’ fight for freedom and would find immortality as the commander of the ill-fated troops at the Alamo.