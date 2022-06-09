My wife and I hadn’t been married very long when one evening I mentioned an argument I had witnessed in town between two fellows who didn’t see eye to eye on a particular issue. I remarked that I feared their disagreement may well lead to a physical altercation.
“Well, one thing about Liberty Hill,” Paula, who had pretty much grown up here. “Folks are always fighting about something, but when there’s a threat from an outsider, they always put aside their differences and come together as one.”
Over the years we’ve seen or heard of a number of disputes that ended up with fists being thrown. Perhaps the most famous bout occurred some 20 years ago, when a member of the Liberty Hill City Council and a local business owner found themselves in a scuffle. Now we’re not going to rehash the details of that particular incident…one of those involved has passed on and the other fellow already offered his take some years ago during an interview with an reporter from The Independent.
Perhaps the most interesting thing out of that particular evening came in the days that followed as Austin radio stations picked up on the incident and made the most of it on talk radio, with observations and jokes that humored some here in town, while others expressed embarrassment.
I was present for that meeting and witnessed the event, but doggone it, had not brought a camera that particular evening or I can almost assure you sometime over the past couple of decades readers would have an opportunity to view photos.
There is, however, one photo from the 1930s that has appeared at least twice in The Independent in its early years that, while not capturing an actual fight itself, does depict a crowd of gentlemen outside a downtown building witnessing one. The late James Vaughan brought it by the office one day and we printed it and some years later it appeared again in the paper.
According to Mr. Vaughan, who I believe snapped the photo, one of the fellows involved had sold a diesel engine for making ice to a junk dealer and the dealer had failed to pay for it, resulting in a confrontation between the two that created quite a scene, as evidenced by the number of persons in the crowd surrounding the two. The building in the picture is where the brick building that was the former home of the Liberty Hill Post Office is today (at the intersection of RM 1869 and Loop 332). The smaller structure in the photo served as an ice house.
I don’t recall Mr. Vaughan telling us how the dispute ended, and I never thought to ask Curly Keeler, the individual pictured walking away from the crowd, during his lifetime if he had any recollections.
Perhaps the funniest incident I recall, and I wasn’t present for this bout either, was relayed to Paula and me one evening by her cousin. It seems he and my brother-in-law had been at the bar and a fellow crossed the line when it came to cowboy etiquette and soon found himself on the ground.
“Come on, get up and fight,” hollered my brother-in-law, but as Cousin Kim pointed out in his normal, low key Western drawl, “Bud, he can’t get up until you take your boot off of his throat.”