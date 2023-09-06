A few days ago, we recalled how the late Wanda Lane influenced the Liberty Hill community. Today, we remember how one of her children played a pivotal role in the development of the Liberty Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
The following piece originally appeared in the 2017 edition of Liberty Hill Living (a former publication of The Liberty Hill Independent) and was a section of a longer article in which various individuals who contributed to the community over the years were recognized.
During her life, Wanda influenced many, including a young man by the name of Danny Goodson. She raised him as a son, and looked on with pride as Danny joined the fire department and local EMS in the mid-1980s.
Danny was perhaps the most flamboyant personality to ever serve in the fire department and was seldom at a loss for words. He didn't mind stepping on toes and pushed fellow firefighters and medical personnel to be the very best they could be...and expected more from himself, becoming a paramedic after he and Brenda Cascio, another longtime volunteer, attended classes in Temple for a full year to earn the qualifications. This was long before a vote was held to create an emergency services district, and money to run a fire department was tight. Danny and Brenda both dug into their pocketbooks to finance their education, and Liberty Hill citizens were the ones rewarded with their dedication.
At the time, Liberty Hill ran its own ambulance, one provided by the county under the understanding that the local fire department would provide the personnel to operate it. With their paramedic status, the local ambulance would be elevated to ALS (advanced life support) when either Danny or Brenda were onboard.
"We're basically a mobile intensive care unit," Danny told the fire department's board of directors.
The level of emergency care improved overnight.
Danny often found himself at odds with the fire board, and if a request by him for additional equipment was denied, he didn't hesitate to go around the board. After a request to fund a mobile phone for use on the ambulance was denied, he went straight to a local businessman and asked for his financial support. Danny got the phone.
In 1995, Danny was among those to be nominated as Liberty Hill's Citizen of the Year.
In a letter published in the April 27, 1995, issue of The Independent, the person nominating Goodson noted, "Few are aware that Williamson County EMS was honored by the state last year as the top EMS in the entire state of Texas, and probably even fewer know that Williamson County EMS units rated Liberty Hill as the top volunteer unit in the county. Does that translate into Liberty Hill having the best EMS organization of this state? I believe it does, and I believe it is because of Goodson."
Often viewed as brash due to his outspoken criticism of other community leaders, Danny had another side at the scene of medical emergencies where he would calmly address the situation and display a deep level of compassion for those in his care. In debriefings following particularly jarring incidents, he could be moved to tears and was a shoulder to lean on for other responders who had assisted in those calls. Danny was often joined at scenes by fire chief James Pogue, who in the years to come would be highly regarded as a fine medic himself.
James was among the members of the department when it first organized and served for several years as a volunteer before becoming the community's first paid fire chief in the late 1990s. He, along with then assistant fire chief Roy Floyd, designed the fire station built by volunteers on property donated by the Liberty Hill Development Foundation. His devotion to the community's well-being and safety earned him respect from much of the community.
After leaving the fire department, Danny spent many years working at various hospitals in the Austin area and for the past few years has remained a part of the medical field.