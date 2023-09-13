Last week we featured former Liberty Hill volunteer firefighter and paramedic Danny Goodson as we continued our series of thumbnail sketches about those who made Liberty Hill a better place in which to live. This week we continue our profiles and feature two citizens who often worked together on community projects.
One of Danny's closest friends, and a woman who was loved by many, was Gloria Myers, who for several years operated a flower shop in downtown Liberty Hill. Gloria passed away in 2011 after several years of declining health.
Gloria, who left a career at Southwestern Bell to purchase Fantasia Flowers from Helga Smith, was perhaps the biggest supporter of the school band program this community ever had. For several years she donated proceeds from homecoming mum sales to scholarships for Liberty Hill band students and there's no telling how many thousands of dollars she gave.
One could find her in her shop in the middle of the night making the mums and no student ever had to go to Homecoming without a mum. If they couldn't afford to purchase one, Gloria would absorb the cost herself.
Gloria's support of the community wasn't limited to the school. She was an early member of the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce and threw her backing to Chamber events such as the annual festival, each year undertaking the task of promoting and organizing the arts and crafts portion of the event. She despised "organized" meetings, preferring instead to meet with others in her shop and laying out plans in an informal setting.
Her strong advocacy of Liberty Hill eventually led to the local Masonic Lodge recognizing her with the Community Builder's Award--the highest recognition Masons bestow upon a non-member. The Chamber itself, in the mid-1990s, named her as Citizen of the Year.
Gloria's greatest gift to the community, however, may have been her role as Liberty Hill's unofficial counselor. Troubled kids often poured their hearts out to her, and she listened and, in some cases, provided them with a home until their personal situations could be straightened out.
Adults also turned to her during their times of grief and unrest, and Gloria would provide advice and counsel. She didn't hesitate to rebuke one if she believed their troubles were of their own making. That I know from personal experience.
Gloria had a particular love for older citizens, and one of those was the late Troy Joseph, who served alongside her on the Chamber's board of directors and was also a staunch supporter of community activities. Troy died in July of 2011 only a few weeks after his wife of more than 50 years, Norma, passed on.
He spent several years in the construction business before a heart attack forced him to seek other means of supporting his family. He and Norma opened a gas station where Troy--no stranger to hard times himself--often extended credit to other struggling families.
Troy was a big supporter of the Liberty Hill Fire Department and for several years served as auctioneer during the department's annual barbecue/auction. He also belonged to the Liberty Hill VFW and the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce, and upon stepping down from the Chamber's board of directors was granted a lifetime membership in the Chamber.
In his later years he took on the unofficial position of heading up the Liberty Hill Information Center. After the Liberty Hill Cafe closed down, Gloria moved her flower shop into that building and her former location provided a space for Troy, and other Liberty Hill old-timers, to meet and share old times with visitors passing through town.
He soon began collecting electric fans to help those less fortunate a means of keeping their homes cool during the summer months. Although Troy lived outside the city limits, he attended most city council meetings and often signed up to speak during public comments, never hesitating to offer his viewpoints as to what he believed was the best course of action for the council to take.