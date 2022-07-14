Residents in northern Williamson County continue to be concerned about a Round Rock-based chemical plant that plans to move its headquarters to County Road 236 next year.
A meeting was held in June between those residents; representatives from the plant, Exfluor Research Corporation; and representatives from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) at Florence High School, but the meeting created a lot more questions than answers, said Bryce McCormick, president of nonprofit organization North San Gabriel Alliance, which was formed earlier this year after CR 236 residents discovered Exfluor had plans to relocate there.
More than 100 area residents attended that meeting, and many were candid and outspoken about their distaste for the plant relocating near their homes, he added.
“Exfluor hasn’t convinced anyone,” McCormick said. “We are all worried about three things: air quality, soil contaminant, and the water they are taking out of the trinity aquifer, which all our homes and ranches operate on.”
Exfluor began in 1984, primarily doing contract research for NASA and the U.S. Air Force, but in the early 1990s, the company transitioned to manufacturing specialty fluorinated chemicals. Today, its products and technology can be found on everything from satellites to televisions. The company purchased a 36.07-acre parcel on CR 236, according to Williamson Central Appraisal District records, in December 2019.
In July 2021, Exfluor applied to TCEQ for issuance of a proposed air quality permit, which would authorize construction of the facility at 1100 CR 236. The application was processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commission’s rules in Texas’ Administrative Code. According to the permit, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds.”
The new facility, which is estimated to cost $10 million to build, will serve as a modern research and development center to produce a product enabling an inhaled drug delivery system; the manufacturing of extended wear contact lenses that can be worn overnight; a coolant used in the electronics of U.S. spy planes, drones and the International Space Station; and will continue to produce a lubricant currently used in more than 50 percent of the world’s hard drives.
“Exfluor admitted they do release contaminants in the air, but the TCEQ said it was within their operating limits,” McCormick said. “But what we learned about TCEQ is they were only looking at the air quality portion, not the environment. The product [Exfluor] manufactures, which we call forever chemicals, are in the ground permanently once they are there. That concerned us.”
Because of this, McCormick said the Alliance has asked the Sunset Advisory Commission, a state-sanctioned group that looks closely at the need for and performance of state agencies, to investigate changing the TCEQ’s bylaws so their overall picture of impact from companies like Exfluor looks at the environment as a whole, not just the air quality.
Because Exfluor purchased 36 acres for the new facility, McCormick said one of the Alliance’s biggest questions is why the company needs so much land. During the June meeting in Florence, representatives from the plant told residents it was to create a “buffer zone.”
“If they are so pure and clean, why do they need a buffer zone?” McCormick asked.
Eric Bierschenk, head of engineering for Exfluor Research Corporation, said as the area around the current facility in Round Rock grows, it became necessary to find an alternative location for their plant so they could continue to meet the growing demand they are facing.
“We purchased an affordable 12-acre tract in the sparsely populated region west of Florence for our new building,” he said. “We decided to purchase an additional 12-acre lot on either side of the property between our facility and our immediate neighbors. This allows us to maintain a tree-covered green belt around our building for the esthetic benefit of any future neighbors near our facility, and also ensures near zero permitted emission levels beyond our property line.”
McCormick said residents are also concerned about their property values, because of what the plant produces.
“There is no support structure here to support their company,” he said. “There are no firefighters with training, no spill control teams, nothing. It’s ludicrous. I believe they are moving out here so there are less prying eyes on their spillage and air pollution.”
However, Bierschenk believes the presence of Exfluor in Florence could increase property values, citing that since announcing their plans to build the facility, two nearby lots have sold for approximately four times their initial purchase price less than three years ago.
“Given this trend, it is very unlikely that our facility will have any negative impacts on nearby property values,” he added. “It is truly regrettable that the North San Gabriel Alliance has used inaccurate imagery and outright misinformation to portray our business in such a negative light. In addition to providing an essential service to our economy, defense, academia, and our way of life through our specially synthesized compounds, we have been a major source for good for the City of Round Rock. We are extremely proud of our support to local schools, the community, and local organizations, and we are eager to continue this trend in northwest Williamson County following the construction of our facility.”
Currently, the Alliance is working to get a contested hearing with TCEQ.
“If they grant us a contested hearing, that will put granting the air quality permit on hold until after the hearing,” McCormick said. “The TCEQ panel is only concerned with certain issues; it doesn’t cover the spectrum of what is necessary to be concerned about. We are still waiting to see if TCEQ will grant us a contested hearing in court where we can bring these things up.”
Bierschenk said he is optimistic that Exfluor will receive its requested air permit from TCEQ this fall. Following that, construction on the project will begin and will take approximately one year to complete, he said.
McCormick admits the Alliance is struggling to remain positive.
“Our committee is struggling to try to keep the status quo in our community,” he said. “We are not against the company; we just don’t want it in our backyard. Do it an area set up for that. Go to an area that is environmentally set with other businesses of similar descriptions that has the infrastructure you need.”
Bierschenk said when the company began planning this new facility over three years ago, they set out to design the “safest and most environmentally friendly facility” possible.
“Our facility design and proprietary process systems, with multiple overlapping control and safety redundancies, guarantee the lowest possible environmental impacts from our day-to-day operations,” he said. “These efforts have resulted in a permit request with emissions that are amongst the lowest emission rates ever evaluated by the state of Texas for a small-scale chemical development and manufacturing facility.”
Bierschenk said Exfluor has operated in Central Texas for more than 35 years with only one air permit violation. According to the TCEQ, that violation occurred in 2015 and included a violation of the Texas Health and Safety Code as well as “failing to prevent unauthorized emissions.”
Additionally, Bierschenk admitted the company has periodically exceeded the City of Round Rock’s permitted mercury level allowed in wastewater, but that it has been a rare occurrence.
“We have taken significant steps to eliminate any mercury from our facility; it is likely our mercury permit exceedances are a result of a broken thermometer that may have occurred at one point in our 35-plus year history,” he said. “The amount of mercury detected on these rare occasions in our process water has never exceeded the level allowed by the EPA in our drinking water.”
He added that Exfluor is just as diligent with ensuring the treatment and disposal of its wastewater.
“We have implemented continuous monitoring that tracks our pH and fluoride once per minute,” he said. “If our process water is found to be outside of the permitted range for pH and fluorides, the water is diverted back through our treatment system.”
He added that by doing this, it makes it virtually impossible to have any wastewater outside of the permitted levels. Bierschenk also said Exfluor has never had a single lost day accident, which is “an astonishing feat” for any organization.
Bierschenk said his company understands the concerns related to water availability, as it is an ongoing issue that worries many area residents and business owners, but they have developed a process they say will reduce the demand on the aquifer.
“We have developed a proprietary process water usage and treatment system that will only require 1.2 gallons per minute of water,” he said. “By purchasing 36 acres of land and only using 1.2 gallons per minute of water, Exfluor has significantly reduced the demand on the aquifer that would have resulted from multiple residential or agricultural operations occupying these three tracts of land.”
Bierschenk also said the company uses advanced thermal oxidizers to prevent air quality issues, which is above and beyond any regulatory or permit requirements Exfluor has.
For more information on the North San Gabriel Alliance, visit northsangabrielalliance.org. For more information on Exfluor, visit exfluor.com.