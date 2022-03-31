Reese Albrecht had already appeared in six games for the Lady Panthers in the circle this season, but Tuesday night marked the first time the junior pitcher had started a game with the ball in her hand.

Suffice to say, it won't be the last.

Albrecht pitched a complete game in Liberty Hill's 4-2 away win over East View, allowing only two unearned runs on five hits, while striking out eight in a 125-pitch performance.

The occasion marked Albrecht's first appearance on the mound since the Lady Panthers' first game against East View – the district opener on March 1 – when the right-hander shut the Patriots out on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings of work in Liberty Hill's 14-11 loss.

Albrecht said her ability to remain calm despite allowing a pair of runs – albeit unearned – in the opening inning this time around was critical – a state-of-mind brought on by conscious effort.

“I just reminded myself to breathe in between pitches,” she said. “By doing that, it helps me loosen my body so I can get more spin on my pitches – that way I was able to keep the hitters off balance.”

In the first inning, though, Albrecht failed to help her own cause by walking the first two batters she faced and after an error loaded the bases, she gave up a two-run double before recovering to retire the side.

As far as the fielding mistake that led to the pair of runs being unearned, Albrecht said she simply focused on what she needed to do in the moment.

“I just told myself it wasn't my fault and kept pitching for the team,” she said. “It took all the pressure off my shoulders.”

All season long, the Lady Panthers have been their own worst enemy in the opening frame, letting opponents get out to early leads by way of bad pitching and errors.

In fact, aside from its 13-0 win over Marble Falls, Liberty Hill had allowed at least two first-inning markers in every district game this season – including eight in the first meeting with East View – a trend that continued in this contest.

Lady Panthers head coach Kristen Brewer said the move to give Albrecht her first start of the season was a direct result of wanting to reverse that pattern.

“We needed a change,” she said. “It's very important to be able to keep your composure in situations like that and not let it get out of control.”

In addition to rebounding from the first-inning troubles, the Lady Panthers put the brakes on a three-game losing streak they carried into the contest – a run that saw them outscored by a combined score of 34-4 in consecutive losses to Leander (10-0), Georgetown (14-0) and Glenn (10-4).

Currently, Liberty Hill carries an overall record of 16-10, with a 2-6 district mark, which leaves them with plenty of ground to make up in order to claim a playoff spot, so the win in the rematch with East View to begin the second half of league play provided a massive boost, said Brewer.

“It was very important for our team morale – big-time,” she said. “We haven't performed how we wanted this season, so this gives us confidence moving forward.”

The road ahead doesn't get any easier, though, in a district that feature a pair of top-10-ranked teams in No. 4 Georgetown and No. 6 Leander, so any momentum the Purple-and-Gold can gather as they embark down the home stretch of the schedule is vital to their playoff prospects.

Concerning her team's first-inning woes, Brewer attributed them to having to break down psychological barriers, although the solution remains elusive.

“For me, it's more of a mental thing,” she said. “I really don't have an answer.”

All that being said, Brewer also believes her players have the mettle to weather early-game storms.

“You need to have the confidence to be able to push back and fight hard in those situations,” she said. “We've had a couple games in district this season where if we take care of the first inning, it's a different story.”

But, regardless of results on the scoreboard, the amount of resilience in her squad can never be questioned, she said.

“I'm happy with our team chemistry because we always fight for one another no matter what,” said Brewer. “Nobody can say this team doesn't have fight.”

If indeed the Lady Panthers are destined for a playoff run this season, Brewer knows her players must master self-belief first and foremost, she said.

“We need to have more confidence in our abilities,” said Brewer. “Also, we need to take care of our mental game and be aware of how we're playing.”

Next up for Liberty Hill is a home game against Rouse on Friday night and Albrecht is hoping she gets another opportunity to toe the rubber against the Raiders.

“Right now, I have a lot of confidence in myself,” she said. “If I get to start the next game, I'll be ready.”